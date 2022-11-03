Grab Tickets for a ‘This Sandwich, That Beer’ Meatball Throwdown, Nov. 12th

There’s an especially tasty Movember event happening at The American (926 Main St.) next Saturday, November 12th. No facial hair is required to participate, but a mighty hunger and thirst is…

This Sandwich, That Beer: Movember Edition throwdown is a combined effort between Chef Mike McClintock, Doug Stephen (DL Chicken, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, The Drive Canteen) and Kevin Wood (This Sandwich, That Beer). They’ve challenged six of their Vancouver chef pals to come up with a meatball sandwich recipe that pairs perfectly with a local beer. Check out the line-up of chefs and breweries below:

Chefs:

Vish Mayekar, executive chef, Pepino’s and Caffe La Tana

Justin Cheung, chef and co-owner, Potluck Hawkers Eatery

Lina Caschetto, chef, Say Hey Cafe and Deli

Johnny Bridge, UBC Campus and Mind The Bar

Bryan Satterford and Clay Yen, Juke Fried Chicken and Ribs

Boris McKay, Vennie’s Sub Shop

Breweries:

33 Acres

Bridge Brewing Co.

Superflux Beer Company

Strange Fellows Brewing

Powell Brewery

Twin Sails Brewing

The friendly competition goes down from 11am-3pm, followed by the handing out of awards (as chosen by eaters and drinkers) for Best Sandwich, Best Beer, and Best Pairing. Tickets (available here) are $49 each, including everything you need to make your educated vote – a 2oz sandwich from each of the six chefs, plus at least as many 4oz beers to sip along with them – and a raffle ticket to win more schwag.

Need more convincing? This should do it: as this is a Movember event, you can count on filling your belly and having a good time for a great cause – in support of testicular and prostate cancer research, as well as related mental health initiatives. Find out more.