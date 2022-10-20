We Want to Make Our Skin Happy with Sunja Link’s New House Brand of Skincare Products

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

The change of seasons can be rough on the body (as well as the mind) – we certainly feel it. We’re prepping for our first cool and rainy stretch (forecasted to begin tomorrow) by stocking up on the little things that make us feel good – and the launch of Sunja Link Body Shoppe’s new house brand of skincare products is perfectly timed to make our Autumn shopping list.

Link’s ethos, aesthetic, and attitude towards self care have always spoken to us – and we’ve been fans of her Main Street shop since it opened doors in 2018 – so the minute the announcement of her house brand came into our inbox we were already sold. The line-up of goods includes five products: The Wash ($38), The Serum ($49), The Mist ($56), The Cream ($69), and The Oil ($58). (You can also be extra nice to yourself by getting them all in The Set for a $190 investment.) Everything is formulated locally and made in Canada using sustainable ingredients. The products are also designed to be suitable for every body – no matter what your current level of skin care is or what sort of products you already use (if any) with a “focus on restoring, repairing, balancing and protecting skin day and night…to bring skin back to it’s happiest state.”

Get all the details of each individual product by visiting the Sunja Link Body Shoppe’s online store here and keep an eye on their Instagram for more news.

Sunja Link Body Shoppe & Spa
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3638 Main St. | 604-336-9913 | WEBSITE
