Celebrate Your Favourite Fall Fruit at the 31st Annual UBC Apple Festival

The UBC Apple Festival is back for its 31st year this weekend! Head on down to The UBC Botanical Garden October 15-16 to take in some fresh autumn air, while enjoying live music, casual shopping and a whole lot of apples!

The UBC Botanical Garden is celebrating one of BC’s favourite fruits with a two-day festival that spotlights everything to do with apples. Think an apple tasting tent featuring 40 different varieties of BC-grown apples, bagged apples for you to buy, and even actual apple trees available to purchase onsite! The fair also includes a spread of apple-themed snacks, hot coffee, chocolates, and much more.

Apart from all of the delicious food on offer, there will also be plenty of local arts and crafts on sale. To top it all off, you can enjoy a line-up of talented artists performing on two different different stages throughout the day. Overall, this is an incredible opportunity to learn all about the diversity of apples and to enjoy the gardens when they are rife with beautiful early fall foliage and colours.

This year’s festival is taking place on Saturday, October 15th and Sunday, October 16th, from 11am-4pm both days. Tickets are $9 per person (ages 8 and up), and include access to the rest of the Garden. Time slots are selling out quickly though, so secure yours here now! Find more about the festival via the UBC Botanical Garden website event page.

UBC Botanical Garden
Neighbourhood: West Side
6804 SW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z1 | (604) 822-4208
