How to Celebrate the 2022 Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in Vancouver, Mapped

The Mid Autumn Moon Festival honours the full harvest moon as a symbol of peace, prosperity and togetherness — all good things to celebrate! With the full moon set to rise in the sky on September 10th, here is a quick round-up of easy ways to get into the spirit:

MOONCAKES | The Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival doesn’t happen until September 17th. However, the Still Moon Arts Society has some engaging warm-up events to put on your radar, like a Mooncake-making evening workshop…from event organizers: “A cherished tradition of the Mid-Autumn Festival, mooncakes are a delicious treat to share with family and friends. Join us on September 7th from 6:30 – 7:30pm at Collingwood Neighbourhood House Annex to make and savour mooncakes with instructor Elliott Chiu.” Participants are asked to contact Ryan Ng at Collingwood Neighbourhood House to register for this event. DETAILS

Wed, Sept 7 | 5-8pm | Collingwood Neighbourhood House Annex 3690 Vanness Ave. MAP

MOONLIGHT | Celebrate the mid-autumn moon with a night walk through the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Gardens on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Expect various activities and activations, including traditional Chinese music, tea, mooncakes, and lanterns. Tickets ($10) can be purchased here or directly at the box office during the evening (walk-ups will depend on space and availability). DETAILS

Sept 10-11 | 6-11pm | Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden 578 Carrall St, Vancouver MAP

MOON AND STARS | Put a scientific spin on your mid-autumn celebration by hitting the Planetarium Star Theatre for a joint Chinese Canadian Museum and H.R. MacMillan Space Centre show this Friday. Explore the lunar calendar through moon-related folk tales told under the stars and through time. DETAILS

Fri, Sept 9th | 7pm-8pm | H.R. MacMillan Space Centre 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 MAP

LIGHT UP CHINATOWN | The Light Up Chinatown festival is taking over the blocks around 500 Columbia Street all weekend. Expect two days of delicious food, performances including everything from breakdancing, opera and improv comedy to a traditional lion dance, and a night of strolling (or dancing) your way through the colourfully decorated and lantern-lit Chinatown streets. Saturday, September 10th (11am – 9pm) & Sunday, September 11th (11am – 6pm) on and around the 500 Block of Columbia St. and Pender/Keefer. DETAILS

MOONJUICE | Head up Main Street to sip on Old Bird’s mid-autumn feature cocktail, “The 9th Moon” – made with chrysanthemum & ginseng infused white rum, Cointreau, ginger, Szechuan tincture, and coconut blood orange oil – inspired by the ominous number nine (one of the luckiest numbers in Chinese culture) and the blossoming of Chinese chrysanthemums. Keep in the spirit of Fall by working your way through Old Bird’s entire list of seasonal cocktails (and mocktails). DETAILS