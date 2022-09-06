Back to: How to Celebrate the 2022 Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in Vancouver, Mapped
List Map

How to Celebrate the 2022 Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in Vancouver, Mapped

The Mid Autumn Moon Festival honours the full harvest moon which is a symbol of peace, prosperity and togetherness — all good things to celebrate!
Article
Heads Up

How to Celebrate the 2022 Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in Vancouver, Mapped

Portrait

The Mid Autumn Moon Festival honours the full harvest moon as a symbol of peace, prosperity and togetherness — all good things to celebrate! With the full moon set to rise in the sky on September 10th, here is a quick round-up of easy ways to get into the spirit:

MOONCAKES | The Renfrew Ravine Moon Festival doesn’t happen until September 17th. However, the Still Moon Arts Society has some engaging warm-up events to put on your radar, like a Mooncake-making evening workshop…from event organizers: “A cherished tradition of the Mid-Autumn Festival, mooncakes are a delicious treat to share with family and friends. Join us on September 7th from 6:30 – 7:30pm at Collingwood Neighbourhood House Annex to make and savour mooncakes with instructor Elliott Chiu.” Participants are asked to contact Ryan Ng at Collingwood Neighbourhood House to register for this event. DETAILS

Wed, Sept 7 | 5-8pm | Collingwood Neighbourhood House Annex 3690 Vanness Ave. MAP

MOONLIGHT | Celebrate the mid-autumn moon with a night walk through the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Gardens on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Expect various activities and activations, including traditional Chinese music, tea, mooncakes, and lanterns. Tickets ($10) can be purchased here or directly at the box office during the evening (walk-ups will depend on space and availability). DETAILS

Sept 10-11 | 6-11pm | Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden 578 Carrall St, Vancouver MAP

MOON AND STARS | Put a scientific spin on your mid-autumn celebration by hitting the Planetarium Star Theatre for a joint Chinese Canadian Museum and H.R. MacMillan Space Centre show this Friday. Explore the lunar calendar through moon-related folk tales told under the stars and through time. DETAILS

Fri, Sept 9th | 7pm-8pm | H.R. MacMillan Space Centre 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 MAP

LIGHT UP CHINATOWN | The Light Up Chinatown festival is taking over the blocks around 500 Columbia Street all weekend. Expect two days of delicious food, performances including everything from breakdancing, opera and improv comedy to a traditional lion dance, and a night of strolling (or dancing) your way through the colourfully decorated and lantern-lit Chinatown streets. Saturday, September 10th (11am – 9pm) & Sunday, September 11th (11am – 6pm) on and around the 500 Block of Columbia St. and Pender/Keefer.  DETAILS

MOONJUICE | Head up Main Street to sip on Old Bird’s mid-autumn feature cocktail, “The 9th Moon” – made with chrysanthemum & ginseng infused white rum, Cointreau, ginger, Szechuan tincture, and coconut blood orange oil – inspired by the ominous number nine (one of the luckiest numbers in Chinese culture) and the blossoming of Chinese chrysanthemums. Keep in the spirit of Fall by working your way through Old Bird’s entire list of seasonal cocktails (and mocktails). DETAILS

Old Bird 3950 Main St. MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

How to Celebrate the 2022 Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in Vancouver, Mapped

A Look Inside Suyo, Opening August 25th

A Look Inside Mount Pleasant Vintage, Opening Summer 2022

Commercial Drive’s Hānai Restaurant Launches New Family-Style ‘Ohana Set Menu

Wickaninnish Inn Looking to Add a Cook and Sous Chef to Their Culinary Team

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Chinatown

Get Stoked for the Pamplemousse Jus Pre-Harvest Dinner and Dance Party, September 9th

Hot on the heels of an inspirational "research" trip to Los Angeles, James Langford Smith (aka one half of Summerland-based natty wine brand, Pamplemousse Jus), is bringing some of his best pals together at 265 Pender Street for a helluva good time.
Heads Up / Main Street

Cheers to the Fall Season by Sipping on Something Delicious at Old Bird Restaurant

Bar Manager Phoebe has whipped up a menu of inspired drinks that we can't wait to work our way through, including a special Mid-Autumn Moon Festival feature, "The 9th Moon", available September 9-11 only.
Heads Up / Chinatown

Snag Tickets to a Korean-Inspired Dinner in Chinatown This Weekend!

The string of innovative (and tasty) events making good use of the old Nancy Go Yaya space (265 E Pender) continues with a pop up dinner concept called Māat (Korean for “flavour”), brought to us by Chef Kyle Lee (Elisa) and Director Jay Son (CinCin).
Heads Up / North Vancouver

Hot Dog! House of Funk Brewing’s ‘End of Summer House Party’ Goes Down This Saturday

If a day of tattoos, music, beer and hot dogs sounds like your perfect summertime jam, then this is one party you don't want to miss.