Beer Brief, Vol. 64

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news and events we think you should know about. Got cool things brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

TAKEOVERS | There are two Farmhouse Fest-inspired events happening this Thursday, at sister establishments Alibi Room and The Magnet, that look pretty incredible. Both will be featuring some especially funky brews (a dozen total) from a few of our below-the-border brewery neighbours in Washington: Ballard’s Fair Isle Brewing (pouring different selections at both Alibi and Magnet), Garden Path Fermentation from the Skagit Valley (Magnet only) and Seattle’s Holy Mountain Brewing (Magnet only). Alibi will also be pouring Temporal Artisan Ale’s Farmhouse Fest collab, “Rayless Matrix” barrel fermented saison blend made with foraged pineapple weed. Feeling thirsty? Get more details here.

Thu, Aug. 25 | Alibi Room 157 Alexander St. MAP

Thu, Aug. 25 | The Magnet 309 West Pender St. MAP

REWIND | There’s a new brewery coming to Port Moody’s Brewers Row, from the folks behind The Parkside Brewery in the coming weeks…It’s called Rewind Beer Co. and it’s all about the throwback. If knocking back a few brews with friends in a room channeling serious mid-80’s to mid-90’s roller rink / movie theatre vibes sounds like a good time, then you’ll want to keep this spot on your radar. Begin by taking a look inside the space (still under construction) and get the scoop on co-owner Sam Payne’s retro-vision by checking out our recent Opening Soon coverage here.

Rewind Beer Co. (Opening soon) 2809 Murray St. MAP

HOF PARTY | If a day of tattoos, music, beer and hot dogs sounds like your perfect summertime jam, then you don’t want to miss House of Funk Brewing‘s all-day annual End of Summer House Party on Saturday, August 27th. Chef Brockton (@brocktonlane) and Matthew Murtagh-Wu (The Dumpling King) will be serving up their “funky” riffs on the classic summertime food (veg options available) to accompany a stacked tap list of House of Funk beers, including the limited edition Bavarian Lagerbier (with optional lime slush) and Funk Juice Slushies. Tattoo artists from the brewery’s North Shore neighbours Jackpot Tattoo will also be in the house, doing flash on a first-come-first-served basis ($70-150) and DJs That African and Civilian will be providing the soundtrack to it all. The end of summer is bittersweet, but this sure sounds like one helluva good ‘farewell’ celebration! Stay tuned to House of Funk Brewing’s Instagram page for more info.

Sat, Aug. 27 | 12-11pm | House of Funk Brewing 350 Esplanade East MAP

YEAST VAN | Meanwhile, ‘Yeast Van’ will be saying “see ya later” to summertime with a patio party at Container Brewing, featuring at least 15 neighbourhood breweries (plus some distilleries and a meadery), DJs, food trucks, fun vibes, and lots of fellow beer-loving folks. Tickets to join in the end-of-summer action are $25 each, and include your first two tasters (additional ones are $5 each). Scoop up yours here.

Sat, Aug. 27 | 2-8pm | Container Brewing | $27.54 pp 1216 Franklin Ave. MAP

HOT DOG! | If you can’t wait until the weekend for your beer-and-hot-dog fix, then hit Superflux Beer Co. any weekday (1-4pm) for Hot Dog Happy Hour, and score one of their own inspired creations, plus a 12oz beer, for just $15. Currently on special, until Friday, August 26th: the ‘Cuban Dog’ with Swiss cheese, remoulade sauce, pickles, yellow mustard and shredded ham (veggie option available). Find out more here. And stay tuned to Superflux’s Instagram feed for future specials.

TACOS + BEER | Speaking of food friends to beer: 33 Acres has recently reinstated their Thursday Mezcal and Taco nights. As advertised, the evening features a special menu of tacos (meat, veg and vegan options available), perfect for pairing with their own Mezcal Gose (just four bucks). Also exemplifying the experience: live mariachi and Latin music performed by Mexican guitar duo, La Santisima. Sounds like the perfect way to spend a warm, summer evening – even better if you can snag one of 33’s primo street–side patio spots to enjoy it all from. Find out more.

Every Thursday | 5-9pm | 33 Acres Brewing Co. 15 West 8th Ave. MAP

HARVST MARKT | The end of summer is bittersweet…but Strange Fellows Brewing’s upcoming ‘Harvst Markt’ with OH Studio Project should make the transition into fall more pleasant. This year’s autumnal outdoors vendors market is being condensed into a single but jam-packed day featuring 16 cool creative people selling their goods, folk music, good beer (and wine and cider), and corn shucking fun! Keep close tabs on the event’s Instagram feed for more details, including the finalized vendor list, here.

Sat, Sept. 17 | 11am-6pm | Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

PLAN AHEAD | It’s time to stretch your brain a bit, and start thinking about the 2022 BC Beer Awards, happening at the Croatian Cultural Centre on Saturday, November 5th. The 11th annual event will be serving up tall cans from breweries province-wide from various style-themed stations, while handing out the year’s honours. Plus other beer-friendly activities and entertainment including music, lawn games and good eats. Secure your tickets well in advance here.

Sat, Nov. 5 | 4-9pm | Croatian Cultural Centre | $60 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4E4 MAP

SIDNEY | If you’re on Vancouver Island or are planning to be in the near future, then take note that Small Gods Brewing is now open! The bookish Sidney-based brewery held their official Grand Opening earlier this month, on August 5th, and are now serving up a full line-up of beers (13 taps, including a House of Funk collab on their guest tap), snacks and Italian-inspired sandwiches. What’s jumping out at me, at the moment? For beer: A Many-Splendored Thing Saison with Tangerine, Dawn in Caramel Macchiato Nitro Blonde, and Elbow Room Peach Tea Gose; soaked up with “The Buscemi” (marinated artichokes, pickled Italian vegetables, tomato, whipped ricotta, red pepper relish, arugula, olive oil & balsamic on a house baked bun). Make your own drinking and eating plan by checking out the full taplist and menu here.