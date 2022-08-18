Opening Soon / Port Moody

Rewind Brewery Opening Soon…

Portrait

Finishing touches are underway at Port Moody’s newest brewery, Rewind Beer Co. (2809 Murray Street), brought to us by the team behind The Parkside Brewery. If everything continues to shape up nicely and as planned, doors will open within the next few weeks.

Co-owner Sam Payne gave me a tour of the space last week, to fill us in on his retro-vision and what’s in store for visitors to Brewers Row in the very near future…

THE CONCEPT | As the name of the brewery suggests, Rewind is all about the throwback. Though the branding, design details, movie posters on the walls, cheeky sub-references and enthusiasm are locked on the mid-80’s to mid-90’s era, Payne is quick to point out that, theoretically, one could just as easily rewind two minutes as they could two decades – a technical truth that leaves loads of room to play should they ever run out of 80’s and 90’s inspiration.

The likelihood of that happening, though, is low. From Saved By The Bell, Knight Rider and The Princess Bride to Pac-Man, Ninja Turtles and cell phones as big as your arm, the material is there in surplus. All that’s needed is the addition of a sense of humour and a desire for fun.

Images via @rewindbeer

Payne explains: “Our hope is that first and foremost, people have fun at Rewind! We wanted it to be a bit of a time warp, and while there are heavy 80’s/90’s/00’s [references], as those are the eras we grew up in, the brewery is really about influences from any time in the past. It will be about great beers with friends, listening to great music and eating tasty food!” The timing is perfect – who isn’t ready for a cold beer, a good laugh and a flashback to simpler times of frosted tips and neon accessories?

THE SPACE | Construction on Rewind started five months ago, and at the time of my visit it was looking pretty close to ready, minus a few finishing touches.

I walked through the Murray Street garage door entrance into a spacious room featuring a high ceiling dotted with colourful neon shapes casting spots of pink, yellow and blue glow onto the white walls.  The tasting room’s bold blue banquette and deep green tiles remind me of 80’s roller rink or movie theatre furniture.  A vintage concession stand style menu board is on the way, (Detroit style pizza will be item #1) and a carefully edited selection of movie posters in “Coming Soon” display cases are being prepped to be hung throughout. The bar, with a base of solid glass blocks backlit by multi-coloured lighting, features 16 taps (I’m told the handles will be made from 90’s mobile phones – and there is undoubtedly enough purchase on those suckers to make it work). Basically, the tone is set for time travel.

THE BEER | Behind the time warp tasting room is a 20-hectolitre brewhouse (by comparison, Parkside is 30). The smaller brewing facility means smaller batches, more often. While touring the space, I note that I can almost throw a can of beer from Rewind to her sister brewery (Parkside is located only six doors down the street). When I ask how the beers at Rewind will be unique, the team explains:

“We don’t really look at it as what will be different [from] Parkside. We want to create a strong identity for Rewind on its own. Rewind will be about lots of styles, trials, and having fun brewing beer. We plan to make some beers that are loud, like the eras we are inspired by, and also some beers inspired by the beers of eras past. There won’t be much that we won’t try.”

THE TEAM | No matter how much fun the concept is, taking on a new project these days is bound to make anyone nervous. On this matter, Payne says, “Well, let me first say that we are very wary, and it wasn’t an easy decision. We started thinking about this pre-Covid, and then walked away from it. We had another opportunity to look at it, and we felt it was the right move for us to do, despite the obvious concerns of making an investment like this right now. The biggest reason? Our staff! We want to provide opportunity and growth for them, and we are so excited about the energy, excitement and passion going into this project. It is truly a group effort, and we really love our talented team.”

 

(Left To Right) Vern Lambourne; Jon Dick; Devon Byerley; Brittany Laing // Lucky The Dog; Sam Payne; Anthony Morelli; Sara Martin; Hamish MacRae; Chloe Rhodes

The team is pretty impressive: Sam Payne and co-owner Vern Lambourne are joined by Anthony Morelli (Senior Sales Representative); Sara Martin (Ambassador, Sales, Merch and Marketing); Hamish MacRae (Head Brewer); Chloe Rhodes (Production and Logistics Manager); Devon Byerley (Art Director); Jon Dick (Tasting Room GM); Brittany Laing (Assistant GM); Travis Mclean (Social Media/Marketing); as well as their Brew Team: Steve Thomas, Clarke Malcolm and Bryce Taylor.

HOURS | Although the crew have been joking around that hours will be “All Night Long” (a Lionel Richie reference), the City of Port Moody might not get the joke, so they are aiming for Monday-Sunday Noon-10 or 11pm.

Keep an eye on Rewind’s Instagram feed for the official opening date. While you’re waiting, take a look inside…

  • Chloe Rhodes, Hamish MacRae and Anthony Morelli of Rewind Brewery
    Chloe Rhodes, Hamish MacRae and Anthony Morelli of Rewind Brewery
  • View from kitchen at Rewind Brewery in Port Moody
    View from kitchen at Rewind Brewery in Port Moody
  • Fermenation | Rewind Brewery in Port Moody
    Fermenation | Rewind Brewery in Port Moody
  • Rewind Brewery in Port Moody
    Rewind Brewery in Port Moody
  • Rewind Brewery in Port Moody
    Rewind Brewery in Port Moody
  • Retro movie posters waiting to be hung at Rewind
    Retro movie posters waiting to be hung at Rewind
  • Entering Rewind Brewery
    Entering Rewind Brewery
  • Chair colour scheme on point.
    Chair colour scheme on point.
  • Rewind crew: Vern Lambourne (Owner-Brewmaster) Jon Dick (Tasting Room GM) Devon Byerley (Art Director) and Brittany Laing (Tasting Room AGM)
    Rewind crew: Vern Lambourne (Owner-Brewmaster) Jon Dick (Tasting Room GM) Devon Byerley (Art Director) and Brittany Laing (Tasting Room AGM)
  • Rewind tasting room interior
    Rewind tasting room interior
  • Looking out from concession-style kitchen at Rewind Brewery
    Looking out from concession-style kitchen at Rewind Brewery
  • Kitchen in the works....
    Kitchen in the works....
  • Seating area with a view.
    Seating area with a view.
  • Lucky
    Lucky
  • Setting up design details
    Setting up design details
  • Rewind Crew: Lucky The Dog, Sam Payne ("Co- Executive Super President") Anthony Morelli (Senior Sales Representative) Sara Martin (Ambassador, Sales, Merch and Marketing) Hamish MacRae (Head Brewer) Chloe Rhodes (Production and Logistics Manager)
    Rewind Crew: Lucky The Dog, Sam Payne ("Co- Executive Super President") Anthony Morelli (Senior Sales Representative) Sara Martin (Ambassador, Sales, Merch and Marketing) Hamish MacRae (Head Brewer) Chloe Rhodes (Production and Logistics Manager)
  • Lucky giving some love
    Lucky giving some love
  • Lucky and Anthony
    Lucky and Anthony
  • Talking beer...
    Talking beer...
  • Rewind Brewery interior
    Rewind Brewery interior
  • Flipping though posters.
    Flipping though posters.
  • Sam and Princess Bride
    Sam and Princess Bride
  • Colours and textures of Rewind
    Colours and textures of Rewind
Rewind Beer Co.
Neighbourhood: Port Moody
2809 Murray St.
Rewind Brewery Opening Soon…

There are 0 comments

Port Moody

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // There’s Always Something Unusually Delicious Brewing at ‘The Bakery’

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Beginnings of a Great Local Brewery

How Tom Selleck’s Glorious Chest Hair Figured in the Branding of This Popular Local Beer

The Story Behind ‘The Bakery Brewing’ — Now Open in Port Moody

The Parkside Brewery’s Sam Payne Takes Us on a Musical Joyride

The Craftswoman Behind ‘Henderson Dry Goods’ and ‘Someone Somewhere’

Popular

A Second Location Of Beaucoup Bakery Is Headed For Downtown Vancouver

Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 11th Anniversary with $11 Pizzas, Return of the ‘Pistacchio’

Head to Main St. for a Ceramic Artist Pop-Up, August 18-25

Make Space on Your Calendar

Chef Elena Krasnova Does ‘The Dishes’

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Downtown

A Second Location Of Beaucoup Bakery Is Headed For Downtown Vancouver

As Beaucoup celebrates its tenth year of business, co-owners Betty and Jacky Hung announce that they are ready to expand to a second location.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

“Same Misfits, Different Address”: The Team Behind Wild Thing Snack Bar Picks Up A Second Location

The fine folks who recently opened Wild Thing Snack Bar (1867 Powell Street) have just taken over a second space at 2420 Main Street (formerly Wallflower).
Opening Soon / Kitsilano

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

The team behind South Granville's wine-forward Stable House Bistro and Italian neighbourhood restaurants Fiore and Fiore Famiglia add some French inspiration to their portfolio.
Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

A Look Inside Mount Pleasant Vintage, Opening Summer 2022

The upcoming "neighbourhood bar and grill dressed up as a vintage store" is currently under construction at 67 West 6th Avenue. Owner Cameron Bogue met us on-site in late June to walk us through the space and explain his plans...