Definitive Records / Strathcona

Tracing the Musical Milestones of Roger Collins

Portrait

Definitive Records asks interesting Vancouverites to scour their sonic-led memories to pull out the three albums anchoring their musical tastes.

For our latest edition, we asked Roger Collins, co-owner of Strathcona’s popular Rise Up Marketplace, to pick the three most monumental music albums of his life to date. (Don’t worry, we hit up Roger’s business partner, Rags Narine, as well – check back soon for his top three.) For today, let Roger inspire:

Bob Marley and the Wailers | Survival

I grew up in Toronto, going back and forth from the Caribbean. My mother listened to a lot of Calypso and Soca music, which are staples throughout the West Indies. My older brother (by 12 years) had a great influence on my early exposure to music. I remember laying on the carpet looking through album covers and the inside artwork. I listened to Bob Marley as a child, but when I got older and more aware, the African flags that adorned the Survival album really stood out to me. Then, when I heard the Rastafari bassline (heartbeat), the melodies and the teachings in the lyrics blew my mind, and I really felt like I could hear exactly what Bob was conveying. I listened to this album over and over, and I heard and learned something new every single time. From front to back it is a history book… “One Love”.

Public Enemy | It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

Being a 70s and 80s kid meant listening to the radio. When Rap/Hip Hop came out, it got no radio play. Then, when movies like Beat Street, Breakin’ and Krush Groove hit the screens, almost everyone got into it in some way. Breakdancing, graffiti and DJs became the sounds of the streets. Run DMC, The Fat Boys, The Fresh Prince and Jazzy Jeff, Kurtis Blow and the Beastie Boys were all staples in this new cultural phenomenon. It was fun and light, and heard at school dances and house parties in the hood – sometimes even on the radio. But everything changed when P.E hit the scene! After their debut album (Yo! Bum Rush the Show) they dropped an instant classic that would change the whole scene. Chuck D was the MC, and he brought a message of self awareness and pride in our culture, along with some insight of how the political landscape operates. These inspirational and motivational messages changed the way I, and many other people, viewed America, it’s history and how we see each other. Public Enemy eloquently lifted the veil so we can feel and hear the truth.

John Coltrane | A Love Supreme

Jazz will always be my first love! Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald all played a huge part in my falling for jazz music. I loved the way the musicians would jump in and out of songs, the solos and especially hearing the collaborations amongst these amazing musicians. I’ll just say this: put on some headphones and let A Love Supreme take you on a journey to another dimension. I still play this album on many mornings as I get ready to enter the world. It takes me to a place of love, creativity and motivation. I truly hope you can find the time to enjoy and appreciate this musical masterpiece!

There are 0 comments

Vancouverites

Vancouverites / Victoria

Artist Elise McLauchlan On Music, Mistake Making, And The Inner Workings of Wood.

Not only does the artist carve wood bowls, vases, plates and candleholders with stunningly simple lines, she also offers woodcarving courses for those interested in developing their own skill.

19 Places
The Dishes / Main Street

Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

This edition is extra filling, as the siblings and Anh and Chi business partners both weigh in on their favourite local spots...

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

Strathcona

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes with Chase MacLeod

The Sommelier and Operations Manager at Strathcona wine bar, VV Tapas Lounge, fills us in on his BC wine story.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Strathcona’s Iconic Vernon Drive Grocery to Become ‘Rise Up Marketplace’

Food industry veterans Rags Rajesh Narine and Roger Collins have taken over the old store to create something new and soulful.

You Need To Try This / Strathcona

You Need to Try This ‘Chicken Parm’ Sandwich (Especially if You’re From Toronto)

Served from the new Burdy food truck, these 'chicken parm' sandwiches will make homesick Torontonians happy.

Heads Up / Strathcona

Score Cool New Duds for Fall at the Beaton Linen Pop-Up This Long Weekend

Looking to spruce up your wardrobe for Fall? Get down to Strathcona's Picnics & Poetry now until September 5th.

Heads Up / Strathcona

Don’t Miss Triple Five Collective’s Queer/Non-Binary Artist Pop-Up This Weekend

Head down to 879 East Hastings from August 27-29th to check out art, accessories and more, curated by queer/non-binary business, Triple Five Collective.

Cool Things We Want / Strathcona

We Want a Sixpack of Strathcona Beer Company’s New Colour-Coded Lager

Each can is outfitted with one of a dozen different coloured mascots, which makes it easy to keep track of yours.

Popular

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Opening doors this week: Chef Tess Bevernage talks about what we can expect to see, taste and feel at Hānai on Commercial Drive.

19 Places
The Dishes / Main Street

Amelie and Vincent Nguyen Do ‘The Dishes’

This edition is extra filling, as the siblings and Anh and Chi business partners both weigh in on their favourite local spots...

Opening Soon / North Vancouver

North Van’s Much Anticipated Shaketown Brewery Nears Opening Day

We recently took a tour around Shaketown Brewing (288 Esplanade) and chatted with the team about their brand, their beer and their plans for the brewery.

Opening Soon / Main Street

Opening Soon: ‘Bar Susu’ Popping Up Inside the Old ‘The Whip’ Space, Slated to Open Later This Month

The space at 209 East 6th Ave is already getting a new identity (albeit a temporary one) as a dinner and late night pop-up bar concept from the Published on Main crew.

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Opening Soon: Hānai Moves Into The Old Ugly Dumpling Space on Commercial Drive

New restaurant concept, Hānai, is moving into the old Ugly Dumpling location at 1590 Commercial Drive. As the Hānai crew rally together to transform the space, we take a behind-the-scenes look inside…

Definitive Records

See more from Definitive Records
Definitive Records

The Top Three Formative Albums of Kate Yahn

Ahead of the release of her own new single, on February 18th, the local musician gives us a peek into her personal and cross-generational musical taste.

Definitive Records

The Eclectic Yet Definitive Records of Justin Cheung

The Chef & Co-Owner of Potluck Hawker Eatery shares the three very different, yet equally integral, albums defining his life and work experience thus far.

Definitive Records / Mt. Pleasant

Sharif Sharifi Shares His Definitive Records

The co-owner and operator of cool Mt. Pleasant cafe , Coffee Roastery Modus, tells us how his discerning tastes translate from coffee and into the sonic sphere...

Definitive Records

James Iranzad Shares His Definitive Records

The co-owner of Lucky Taco, Bufala, Bells & Whistles and Wildebeest shares several sounds of personal development.