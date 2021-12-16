Lexicon / West End

How a Climate Change Event Created a Local ‘Cause Célèbre’

Portrait

Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

Barge Chilling Park | place | After yet anotherunprecedented” climate event on November 15th, 2021, a barge became unmoored and washed up on Sunset Beach, temporarily closing the Burrard Street Bridge. Since then it has become a local cause célèbre, with a (rather suspect) parody Twitter account, as well as glowing reviews on Trip Advisor and Google. Although a classic example of gallows humour, there have been calls to leave it as a permanent testament to unchecked climate change.

Alternatively called “Large Barge” in homage to Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, and “Barge on the Beach”, referencing our local Shakespearian festival, Barge Chilling Beach is a riff on Dude Chilling Park, the cheeky art project by Viktor Briestensky (the Vancouver Parks Board made it somewhat official with a sign, calling it a “little holiday gift” to Vancouverites).

Usage: “Is Barge Chilling Beach a good first date or nah?”

