Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

Portrait

There is a new restaurant opening at 1879 Powell St this week. This is the same block of Powell that is home to Straight and Marrow, the Pie Shoppe and Aleph.

If you’re trying to picture exactly where in the block this address lands, let’s just cut to the chase: it’s the old Trans Am space.

Everyone loved Trans Am. Nobody wanted it to close. We all wanted to eat burgers and drink beer there forever. But covid happened, and it did close.

Lucky for Vancouver that the space fell into good hands.

The new project, Elephant is brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi, Ugly Dumpling), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi, Ugly Dumpling) together with chef Justin Ell (previously Crowbar, Superflux). The trio took possession of the space October 1st and immediately rolled up their sleeves to make it their own.

When I asked the team what they felt about taking over a location with such a fierce cult following, Miki Ellis explained: “We’re real excited to be in the space, it’s such a cozy and unusually sized room for this city. Trans Am was so special, and also sooo Gianmarco [owner] (which is the best!), but it could never stay the same after he left, so it’s feeling very different in here, and I think that’s necessary and good.”

The room is small – just 18 seats – so there wasn’t a lot that could be changed structurally.  The metamorphosis that you see in the pictures below is largely the result of paint and polish.

Gone are the charmingly cluttered backbar, heavily mirrored walls and vintage stools that made Trans Am feel like the decked-out apartment of your coolest college buddy. The colour palette is now soothing gradient of greys with punches of leaf-green and whispers of pink. At night, the satin finish on the light concrete-grey countertop of the 10 seat bar picks up the glow of candles. The walls are relatively unadorned other than a series of slender mirrors and some shelves for plants and bottles to perch on. There is one large format painting, a detailed section of a radicchio leaf painted by local artist Michelle Nguyen, that hangs on the west wall by the front of the room. Sconces along the east wall hint at the same radicchio pink as Nguyen’s painting, which is again referenced in the smokey pink hue of the mirror at the north end of the room. Overall, Elephant is sleek, but warm. Minimalist, but playful. One could even say it’s Dachi, but smaller.

Similarities between Dachi and Elephant don’t stop at decor. The menu at Elephant, like it’s big sister up the hill, is also designed to be highly responsive to what is in season locally, and the food will be supported by a thoughtfully composed list of organic, biodynamic, lower intervention wines with added offerings of sake, craft beer and a handful of amaro and dark spirit-forward cocktails. Despite the obvious (and welcome) shared DNA, Elephant will be its own thing.

Using the small apartment-sized kitchen as his base, chef and co-owner Justin Ell will be ‘cooking the way he likes to eat’ – which is to say: simple and full of flavour (expect variations on themes of pickled vegetable plates and dishes such as dashi-braised and charred celeriac with a walnut gomae, a kholrabi ‘Som Tam’ with chilli lime peanut dressing, rutabaga with shiro-miso and house-made chickpea brown butter panko and beef tartar with a bonito horseradish).

Kelcie Jones (previously wine director at Chambar) will be on the floor, and in charge of the wine. Justin’s style of honest, clean cooking dovetails perfectly with Kelcie ‘s enthusiasm for natural wines and, from what I have seen, the synergy (along with Kelcie’s knack for providing the kind of top-notch service that feels professional, knowledgeable and warm) should make Elephant the kind of restaurant that allows the diner to leave decision making at the door.

Service, which begins this weekend, will be dinner and late night snacks only. Friday – Mon 5pm-midnight. Reservations are available, keep an eye on the Elephant IG feed here. Take a closer look inside…

  • Elephant
    Elephant
  • Pretty Pickles | Elephant
    Pretty Pickles | Elephant
  • The Bar at Elephant
    The Bar at Elephant
  • Dashi-braised and charred celeriac with a walnut gomae at Elephant.
    Dashi-braised and charred celeriac with a walnut gomae at Elephant.
  • Chef Justin Ell Preparing Salad
    Chef Justin Ell Preparing Salad
  • Chef Justin Ell's kholrabi ‘Som Tam’ with chilli lime peanut dressing | Elephant
    Chef Justin Ell's kholrabi ‘Som Tam’ with chilli lime peanut dressing | Elephant
  • Chef Justin Ell's kholrabi ‘Som Tam’ with chilli lime peanut dressing | Elephant
    Chef Justin Ell's kholrabi ‘Som Tam’ with chilli lime peanut dressing | Elephant
  • Art at Elephant
    Art at Elephant
  • Wall Detail at Elephant
    Wall Detail at Elephant
  • Fresh, Clean and Flavourful | Elephant
    Fresh, Clean and Flavourful | Elephant
  • Bar Seating at Elephant
    Bar Seating at Elephant
  • Bathroom Details at Elephant
    Bathroom Details at Elephant
  • Beef Tartare With a Bonito Horseradish | Elephant
    Beef Tartare With a Bonito Horseradish | Elephant
  • Elephant Interior Detail
    Elephant Interior Detail
  • Tables for 2 | Elephant
    Tables for 2 | Elephant
  • Kitchen Tools at Elephant
    Kitchen Tools at Elephant
  • Miki Ellis, Co-Owner | Elephant
    Miki Ellis, Co-Owner | Elephant
  • Smokey Pink Mirror at Elephant
    Smokey Pink Mirror at Elephant
  • IMG_7052
  • Subtle Grey Touches | Elephant
    Subtle Grey Touches | Elephant
  • Plants Perched On Shelves
    Plants Perched On Shelves
  • Room Details
    Room Details

There are 0 comments

Hastings Sunrise

Restaurant Graveyard / Hastings Sunrise

Remembering Master Chef Cafe, One of East Van’s Last Greasy Spoons

A cash-only spot to the end, the friendly Master Chef Cafe was in operation on East Hastings from 1953 until 2014.

Cool Things We Want / Hastings Sunrise

We Want a Bottle of This Sparkling Collab From Bella Wines and East Van’s Dachi

This Dachi and Bella Wines collaboration is likely to be pretty popular, so if you're as enamoured as we are then you'd better act quickly!

You Need To Try This / Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

The recently relocated Red Wagon is deftly blending the French bistro and North American diner concepts together at night.

Diner / Hastings Sunrise

Popular ‘Red Wagon’ to Close Sunday, Reopen in New Location Next Week

The new location at 2128 East Hastings will seat 55 and serve both lunch and dinner when it opens in December.

Track and Food / Hastings Sunrise

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur Miki Ellis on Adapting to New Realities and More

The sake-lover and co-owner of Dachi restaurant talks to Jamie and Mickey about working through the weirdness.

Honour Bound / Hastings Sunrise

Hospitality Friends to Rally for One of Their Own With Big Aussie BBQ in East Van

The feasting will include steak sandwiches, shrimp on the barbie, veggie skewers, Aussie burgers and more.

Popular

13 Places
Heads Up

Our Guide to December’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups, Mapped

A list designed for those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere when shopping this season...

7 Places
Heads Up / Main Street

Sip, Shop and Stroll Main Street During the First Ever ‘Pleasant Pairings’ Event

Set the tone for the month of December by meandering up Main Street on December 1st, when seven neighbourhood shops will be paired with as many Naramata-based wine and liquor producers.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

8 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Krampus Does ‘The Dishes’

Krampus takes some time away from his busy holiday schedule to retail his ideal day of eating and drinking in Vancouver, when he's in town.

Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD // Corey Mintz Dishes on His New Book, Moving to a New City and Becoming a Father

A candid discussion with the prominent food journalist (New York Times, Globe and Mail, Eater) which gets to the heart of the restaurant industry as a whole.

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Take a Look Inside Zarak, Opening Soon in Mount Pleasant

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Glizzies, Nachos, Art and Sneakers: DownLow Team Takes on Convenience Store Culture On The Drive

Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Take a look inside the new restaurant from Au Comptoir's Maxime Bettili.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.