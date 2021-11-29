Our Guide to December’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups, Mapped

Eek! The holiday shopping frenzy has begun! For those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere, we’ve compiled a list of the holiday markets, fairs and pop-ups on our radar, happening around Vancouver during the month of December…

Toque

Hosted annually by the Western Front art centre, and now in its second year as a re-imagined online marketplace, Toque Craft Fair continues to uphold its reputation as a well-curated gathering of exceptionally talented and creative people. The 2021 edition features 30 vendors from across B.C. offering up a diverse selection of really cool, handmade stuff, from ceramics and glassware to soap and leather bags. Find out more.

December 1-5th | ONLINE

Centre A ‘Carry On’

A new addition to the Holiday Market racket, Centre A’s ‘Carry On!’ silent auction kicks off with an opening night art salon (Friday, December 3rd, 4-7pm) with a cheeky travel theme: all of the artworks included were created to fit into a carry-on. Refreshments available. Cash bar. Registration required. Following the event, the market will be open to the public for viewing and bidding from Saturday, December 4th to December 18th.

Dec. 4-18 | Gallery Hours | Centre A 205-268 Keefer Street, 2nd Floor MAP

Krampusmarkt

Strange Fellows Brewing’s old world-inspired Winter Market, hosted by the one and only Krampus, and featuring a unique lineup of handmade goods curated by OH Studio Project from 30 artisans, as well as beer, cider and wine tastings. TICKETS. Find out more.

Dec. 3-5 | Various Times | Strange Fellows Brewing | $5-12 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Vancouver Holiday Pop Up

If the adjectives ‘sexy’, ‘strong’ and ‘sustainable’ factor into your holiday shopping list, then you can’t miss the opportunity to shop the Vancouver Holiday Pop-Up’s line-up of woman-owned businesses. The pop-up event, located at the Water and Cordova Streets in Gastown, is hosted by Vancouver-based silkwear brand Adeera, and includes a total of eight local brands. Find out more.

Dec. 3-5 | 10am-6pm | 348 Water St. 348 Water St. MAP

Holiday Pop-Ups & Holiday Market at Picnic Studios

A series of pop-up events organized by the people of Picnics & Poetry, featuring a rotation of eight specially selected vendors (Beaton Linen, MiMOKO Ceramics, Bloomiér, Sonya Lee, Shelter Clothing and Boheme Goods), culminating in a Picnics Holiday Market, December 21-23, vendors TBA. Find out more.



Various Dates & Times, Until Dec. 23 | Picnic Studios 881 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3Y1 MAP

Crafty Affaire

A line-up of 34 local vendors will be setting up shop at the shop at this year’s Crafty Affaire, selling handmade soap, jewellery, knits, wine, spirits, chocolate, candles, cookies and more. Find out more.

Dec. 4-5 | 10am-5pm | Croatian Cultural Centre 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4E4 MAP

Grog Studio 2nd Annual Holiday Sale

The East Van ceramics studio is opening their doors to the public for an afternoon of festive drinks, baked treats by Annabelle Choi, and a ceramics sale featuring works by studio mates arc.ceramics, Daisy Browns Ceramics, Jessica Marie Fraser, Lindsey Nette and Danica Kaspar. Find out more.



Sun, Dec. 5 | 12-4pm | Grog Studio 3490 Bridgeway St. MAP

Eastside Flea

The Eastside Flea is back in action for three weekend holiday markets during the month of December. Plan on sticking around for awhile while shopping over 50 local and talented vendors, enjoying eats from the on site food trucks and keeping warm with coffee and hot spiced apple cider. Dog friendly! Find out more.

Dec. 4-5, 11-12 & 18-19 | 11am-5pm | Eastside Flea | $3 550 Malkin Ave. MAP

Weirdos Holiday Market

Check off the oddball(s) on your holiday shopping list by hitting the Weirdos Market, a one-stop-shop for all things out-of-the-ordinary, mystical and down-right strange – think everything from pottery to pain dolls, taxidermy to salvaged bone sculptures. Featuring a roster of dozens of artists and vendors curated by the peeps of the recently closed This Monkey’s Gone to Heaven oddity shop. Find out more.

Dec. 4-5 & 11-12 | 10am-6pm | The Venables Hall | $4 1739 Venables St. MAP

Between Friends

A weekend holiday sale, popping up in Mount Pleasant, featuring a tight knit group of talented women and women-owned businesses: Noon Jewellery, Claire Saksun, Pearle Knits, Melodie Borosevich, Nathalee Paolinelli, Things From Gardens, Smith Bowen, and Lloyd. Find out more.

Dec. 11-12 | 12-6pm | Sabi Studio 2531 Ontario St, Vancouver, BC V5T 2X7 MAP

First Pick Handmade Holiday Pop Up Market

Popping up inside of Mount Pleasant’s Heritage Hall, the inaugural First Pick Handmade event is a gathering of over 20 local vendors selling their creations. You’ll find everything from undies to up-cycled sweaters and shoe bags, jewellery, kids’ toys, booze, art, skincare and more. DETAILS.

Dec. 11-12 | 11am-6pm | Heritage Hall | $3 3102 Main St. MAP

Got Craft? Holiday Market

Back in the swing of things, the longtime running Got Craft? Holiday Market’s in-person event is taking over the Croatian Cultural Centre for the last weekend before Christmas. Expect a whopping 80 makers and small shops, including a Mini Makers section of ‘kidpreneurs’ (5-13 years old), plus food trucks selling eats to fuel your last-minute shopping. Get your tickets in advance here. Find out more.

Dec. 18-19 | 10am-5pm | Croatian Cultural Centre | $5 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4E4 MAP

Slice of Life

There’s two reasons to hit Slice of Life, and their adjacent space, for your holiday shopping: “20 Days of Slice” is a three-week-long gift shop takeover in the Slice gallery, beginning December 1st, and featuring a ridiculous amount of locally made goods sans their vendors. Open daily. Find out more. Meanwhile, NEXTDOOR: the Mini Mart is SOL’s approximation of at holiday market vendor experience, taking place every weekend leading up to the Christmas holiday. DETAILS.

Daily | Various Times | Slice of Life Gallery & Studios 1636 Venables Street) MAP

The Polygon Gallery Holiday Shop

In collaboration with the Little Mountain Shop, North Van’s The Polygon Gallery will be hosting over 20 Canadian vendors in their mezzanine Holiday Shop, with a spotlight on local, BIPOC and woman-owned businesses. Also of note: weekly ‘Meet the Maker’ events happening every Thursday evening (through December 23rd) featuring a vendor and live music. Find out more.