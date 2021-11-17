Scout List, Vol. 583

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from November 17 to November 23, 2021. Note that you can also get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday. Sign up for your subscription in the sidebar.

ENGAGE | The Vancouver Skateboard Coalition and Granville Island are joining forces to bring us All Aboard, a two-day family-friendly celebration of skateboard community and culture. Expect lessons for kids and adults; friendly competitions; a heated skater’s lounge and much more. Pros, newbies, skate curious and old-schoolers — this is an event for everyone. Schedule yourself into a lesson or session here. Even if you aren’t sure you’ll skate, this will be a fun spectator event. Fundraiser to follow at Red Gate. Do it!

Nov 20 + 21 | Various times and locations | Granville Island 1661 Duranleau St. MAP

DESIGN | The Burrard Arts Foundation (BAF) in collaboration with The Architecture Foundation of British Columbia (AFBC) presents Emerging From Architecture, an exhibition that showcases the works of emergent and forward-thinking architecture practices. From The Burrard Arts Foundation: “Emerging From Architecture is part of a new series of special exhibitions at BAF that reaches beyond the organization’s mainstay of contemporary visual art to highlight other creative practices that contribute to the cultural identity of Vancouver and BC.” Drop in to the gallery to be inspired by strong vision, bold design and boundary pushing. DETAILS.

BAF Gallery 108 East Broadway MAP

MAKE | Shorter, darker days are a bit of a downer. Candles can help! They keep things classy, but they can also be expensive (as classy things often are). Solution: make ‘em yourself. From honeycomb sheets and candle molds to delightful scents and colourful dyes, Wicks and Wax is a local purveyor of everything you need to get the job done. Hours are Mon-Fri 9-5:30, Saturday 9-5, and closed Sundays. DETAILS.

Wicks + Wax 2565 Eastbrook Pkwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 5W2 MAP

FASHION-UP | The shift in seasons is upon us. Time to assess your wardrobe and fill in the gaps for a good-looking and comfortable winter. Blim is hosting a ‘Queer-style’ ‘Gender Swap’ pop-up that can help. Expect a selection of custom up-cycled designs and ‘gender bendy’ merch, as well as gently used secondhand items to trade. The motto: Be Whoever, Wear Whatever. DETAILS.

Blim 115 E. Pender St. MAP

PLANTS | A little bit of green in your home will also help get you through the winter. Good news: The Garden Strathcona is holding a plant market and holiday shopping event this weekend. Hustle in for a nourishing bowl of porridge topped with fresh fruit and a relaxing turmeric latte, and then make your way upstairs to find your plant buddy. There will be plants of all shapes and sizes, but we know from experience that plant enthusiasts pluck up these potted pals quickly, so aim to be there sooner rather than later. The early bird get the worm. DETAILS

The Garden Strathcona 868 East Hastings St. MAP

CRAWL | The East Side Culture Crawl is easily one of the greatest things about November in Vancouver. This year, things are a little different (you have to make appointments to visit studios), but the spirit is the same: take some time to get to know local artists (painters, jewellers, sculptors, textile artists, furniture makers, musicians, weavers, potters, printmakers, photographers, etc.) by visiting them in their studio to see their art and learn about their process. For information on how to book an appointment, visit the ESCC website here.

1000 Parker Street Studios 1000 Parker St. MAP

EXPLORE | An eagle plucking a salmon from a river is one of those National Geographic moments that we’re able to experience with our own eyes as British Columbians. Take a drive up the Sea-To-Sky highway this weekend and go for a walk along the river bank between Squamish and Brackendale. There, you’ll find a raised “Eagle Viewing Dyke” offering a walk with breathtaking views and ample opportunities to see the eagles doing their thing. The mighty birds are in their highest numbers in this area right now, so go say hi. DETAILS.

Brackendale Eagle Watch Brackendale Eagles Provincial Park, Brackendale, BC, Canada MAP

FRESH AIR | Yes, Vancouver is once again expecting rain over the weekend, but we might also get windows of clear skies. Pack a rain coat just in case, but get out there and visit a forest, wander a field or sit on a log with a hot tea and contemplate how great it is to live in a city skirted by a shore that lets you touch down with nature whenever you want. We suggest a few hours on the beach at Whytecliff Park in West Van – a beautiful way to start any day this time of year.

Whytecliff Park Whytecliff Park | West Vancouver, Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

LISTEN | Not willing to take your chances with wet weather? Brew up a big pot of coffee, grab a blanket and settle in to a comfortable seat on the couch for a day of Podcasts via the Vancouver Podcast Festival. A $25 festival pass gives participants access to live broadcasts, panel discussions to how-to workshops. Full schedule here.

EAT LOCAL | Craving some fresh fruits and vegetables? The bravest of local producers gather their goods at Winter Farmers Markets to keep us well fed through the colder months. There are two winter markets to choose from: Riley Park on Saturday (10am-2pm) or the PNE on Sunday (10am-2pm) . Grab your reusable shopping bag and load up on all your fruits and veggie needs as well as fresh bread, honey, dried fruits and scores of other goodies. Find out more.

Farmers Market at Hastings Park (PNE) Hastings Park (PNE) MAP