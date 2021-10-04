Community News

Celebrate Harvest Season with Potluck’s Thanksgiving Feast and Dessert Collaboration

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Enjoy the fragrant flavours of Southeast Asian cooking at home with loved ones this Thanksgiving as Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street) unveils its new harvest menu. The Potluck Harvest Fried Chicken Meal Set is available for pre-order now and features executive chef-owner Justin Cheung’s famous coconut milk fried chicken, paired with a variety of Southeast Asian “fixings”, and The Dessert Club by Sam Shem’s Pumpkin Spice Ice Box Cake.

“We celebrated our one-year anniversary this summer, and despite the pandemic, we are surviving,” explains Cheung. “We are incredibly thankful, and want to continue transporting our customers to Southeast Asia with bold flavours, spices, and dishes they may not be familiar with. Our harvest set menu is a great way to bring family and friends together, once again.”

The Potluck Harvest Fried Chicken Meal Set ($188) feeds four people and features a local Farmcrest deboned chicken brined in coconut milk and spices, then fried and served whole. It includes six sides, two sauces, and dessert from The Dessert Club, including:

Autumn Gado Gado
root vegetables, bean sprouts, boiled egg, tofu, peanut sauce

Shaved Local Beet Salad
apple, shallot, fish sauce, lime, herbs

Mushroom & Cauliflower
stirfried with chili jam, peppers, cashew, basil

Brussel Sprouts
roasted, fish sauce caramel, lime, pork floss

Salted Egg Yolk Mashed Potatoes
butter, egg yolk, curry leaf

Pineapple Nasi Goreng
stirfried jasmine rice, rempah, pineapple, Chinese sausage, sweet soy

Cranberry-Lychee Sauce and Maggi Chicken Gravy

Pumpkin Spice Ice Box Cake
creamy pumpkin spice mousse layered with soft gingerbread cookies

“As a great way to end the meal, we have partnered with our good friend and talented pastry chef Sam Shem of The Dessert Club (formerly Diner Desserts), the mastermind of elevated nostalgic sweets,” adds Cheung. “I often reminisce of my mother’s bubur cha cha, a Malaysian dessert made with yams and sweet potato that she often made during this festive time, and Sam’s ice box rendition of a pumpkin pie really hits all the similar notes as a perfect sweet treat.”

Guests can pre-order now via Tock for pick-up only on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10, 2021, starting from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.

Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St. | 604-423-9344 | WEBSITE
