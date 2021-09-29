Definitive Records / Mt. Pleasant

Sharif Sharifi Shares His Definitive Records

Portrait

Definitive Records asks interesting Vancouverites to scour their sonic-led memories to pull out the three albums anchoring their musical tastes.

For this edition, we drop in on Sharif Sharifi, co-owner and operator of cool Mt. Pleasant cafe, Coffee Roastery Modus, to find out how his discerning tastes translate from coffee and into the sonic sphere…

Jam City | Dream a Garden

A really random find – 90% of the time I just go for mixes and sets, and when I have time just ID music off of those – and I found this random gem. An eclectic album with a lot of ambient tracks, lots of synths; it’s a nice blend of acoustic and electronic sounds with great vocals that just blend in with the rest of the post-rock(?) noise.

Emmett Kai | Baby Hits!

All of Emmett Kai’s stuff has a signature sound – think nostalgic 90’s pop reimagined, weirdly addicting and catchy. A lot of it has a timeless sound to it thanks to the tight minimal production and super dreamy vocals. A necessary post-party, morning-of selection.

Jack Priest | Wolf + Lamb Deja Vu, Vol. 2

This album is def a branch off of my younger techno heavy days. Essential chill vibey house. From a fav artist of mine, also happens to be on one of my favorite labels as well. A selection of loved tracks by Jack Priest from other artists off the Wolf+Lamb label.

Coffee Roastery Modus
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
112 W Broadway | 604-873-5111 | WEBSITE
Sharif Sharifi Shares His Definitive Records
Scout List, Vol. 582

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

10 Places
Picking Grapes / Mt. Pleasant

Picking Grapes With Chris MacKay of Mt. Pleasant’s La Fabrique St-George

The Wine Director and Manager of the new winery and grocery maps out some of her favourite wines of the moment.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Seen In Vancouver / Mt. Pleasant

This Mt. Pleasant Restaurant Features ‘Sadio’, the ‘World’s Saddest Patio’

Most nearby restaurants were allowed temporary patio permits. Wallflower was denied theirs, but it hasn't broken their spirit.

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

We Want to Deck Ourselves Out In the New ‘Antisocial Flower Shop’ Merch

The latest drop is a stylish nod to the emergence of springtime and owner Michelle Pezel's other venture, Valley Bud Flower Farms.

Restaurant Graveyard / Mt. Pleasant

Remembering East Broadway’s Peruvian-Inspired House of Good Times and Pisco Sours

It's been a year since the closure of Mt. Pleasant's Chicha restaurant, but its memory persists for good reason.

Popular

Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Finally Becomes The Wine Bar It Was Always Meant To Be

Caffè La Tana expands hours, and menu to operate evenings as the wine bar it was always meant to be.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

17 Places
Heads Up

Ten Films We Absolutely Need to See at This Year’s VIFF

VIFF is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year by inviting film-lovers back into theatres, as well as online via VIFF Connect.

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Commercial Drive

Picking Grapes with Chef and Wine Pro, Vish Mayekar

The Head Chef of Caffe La Tana and Pepino's, and certified wine professional, shares his wealth of grape knowledge and passion for BC wines...

Previous
The Tip Out, Vol. 14
Next
FROM THE COLLECTION // Slicing Through the Past with One Exceptional Kitchen Tool

Definitive Records

See more from Definitive Records
Definitive Records

James Iranzad Shares His Definitive Records

The co-owner of Lucky Taco, Bufala, Bells & Whistles and Wildebeest shares several sounds of personal development.

Definitive Records / Railtown Japantown

All the Things Being Listened to by The Mackenzie Room’s Antonio Cayonne

The hospitality lifer picks three important records, singles out some vital podcasts and shares several essential books on tape.

Definitive Records / Squamish

Katharine Manson Shares Her Definitive Records

The founder of Manson Communications scoured her collective 3,000+ vinyl collection to pick her three favourite records...

Definitive Records / Downtown

The Definitive Records of ‘Local Beverage Slinger’ Devon Towler

This week we asked the Bar Manager at The Magnet to share the three records that anchor his musical tastes.