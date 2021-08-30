Heads Up / Chinatown

Paul Wong’s New Book ‘Occupying Chinatown’ Launching this September

Portrait

Make your way down to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden Chinatown on Saturday, September 11th, for the release of past artist-in-residence Paul Wong‘s new limited-edition hardcover book, Occupying Chinatown.

Bibliophiles, art- and history-lovers alike should appreciate the beautifully bound and bilingual (English and Simplified Chinese) collection of full colour images exploring themes of Chinese-Canadian identity and Wong’s involvement with the Vancouver Chinese community, plus three original essays penned by the local multidisciplinary artist. Occupying Chinatown will be available to purchase at the event for only $60 (versus the usual $80 retail price). Even better, the artist will be on hand to give some personal insight into his book, which was largely inspired by a whopping 900 letters sent to his mother, Suk-Fong Wong, over the duration of 65 years.

Interested attendees should take note that, although the event is free, you are required to reserve your spot in advance, for either the 2pm or 3pm time slot, and the number of people per time is limited to only 40 each. So, if you don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to meet the artist in-person and snag a signed copy of his book, then hurry up and secure your place ASAP here. Those unable to attend will still be able to purchase the book post-launch from the Garden’s Gift Shop, in-store or online.

Check out a selection of images from the book in the gallery below.

  • Occupying Chinatown Book-3
  • Occupying Chinatown Book-10
  • Occupying Chinatown Book-16
  • Occupying Chinatown Book-25
  • Occupying Chinatown Book-26
  • Occupying Chinatown Book-30
  • Occupying Chinatown Book-32
Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden
578 Carrall St, Vancouver | WEBSITE
Paul Wong’s New Book ‘Occupying Chinatown’ Launching this September
FROM THE COLLECTION // An Artistic Homage to Our Chinese and Indigenous Histories

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // An Artistic Homage to Our Chinese and Indigenous Histories

Local artist Lam Wong talks about the historical inspirations behind his original multimedia art installation...

Track and Food / Chinatown

TRACK & FOOD // Alex Black Dishes on the Imminent BLND TGER Dumpling Shop

In this episode, first time restaurateur Alex Black talks opening during Covid, the legacy of Mamie Taylor's, and living a good life.

Diner / Chinatown

New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’ Taking Shape on East Georgia Street

Sean Heather's move from the heart of Gastown to the edge of Chinatown is looking good and getting closer to launch.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

This delicious pleasure was not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 580

13 Places

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from August 5th to August 12, 2021.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Heads Up / Strathcona

Don’t Miss Triple Five Collective’s Queer/Non-Binary Artist Pop-Up This Weekend

Head down to 879 East Hastings from August 27-29th to check out art, accessories and more, curated by queer/non-binary business, Triple Five Collective.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Two Cool Local Artisan Markets Popping Up on Clark Drive This Weekend

The back-to-back markets kick off Saturday at August Studios, followed by a new iteration of Strange Fellows Brewing's 'Strange Sunday Pop-Ups' series, on Sunday afternoon.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

The Pie Shoppe’s Hands-On Pie-Making Workshops Are Finally Back!

Participants are entitled to their own 10" pie creation, plus recipes, knowledge and tips, tipples and, possibly, a few new friends.

Previous
The Slick, Pacific Rim-Inspired Restaurant Was a Yaletown Fixture for Five Years
Next
Dachi x Wildebeest Pop-Up Happening in East Van on August 31st

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Strathcona

Don’t Miss Triple Five Collective’s Queer/Non-Binary Artist Pop-Up This Weekend

Head down to 879 East Hastings from August 27-29th to check out art, accessories and more, curated by queer/non-binary business, Triple Five Collective.

Heads Up / New Westminster

Get Soaking Wet With Another Beer Company and Steel & Oak on August 26th

Pack your provisions and head to New West's Hume Park on Thursday for a competitive "Water Frolic" with two breweries.

Heads Up / East Vancouver

Two Cool Local Artisan Markets Popping Up on Clark Drive This Weekend

The back-to-back markets kick off Saturday at August Studios, followed by a new iteration of Strange Fellows Brewing's 'Strange Sunday Pop-Ups' series, on Sunday afternoon.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.