Paul Wong’s New Book ‘Occupying Chinatown’ Launching this September

Make your way down to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden Chinatown on Saturday, September 11th, for the release of past artist-in-residence Paul Wong‘s new limited-edition hardcover book, Occupying Chinatown.

Bibliophiles, art- and history-lovers alike should appreciate the beautifully bound and bilingual (English and Simplified Chinese) collection of full colour images exploring themes of Chinese-Canadian identity and Wong’s involvement with the Vancouver Chinese community, plus three original essays penned by the local multidisciplinary artist. Occupying Chinatown will be available to purchase at the event for only $60 (versus the usual $80 retail price). Even better, the artist will be on hand to give some personal insight into his book, which was largely inspired by a whopping 900 letters sent to his mother, Suk-Fong Wong, over the duration of 65 years.

Interested attendees should take note that, although the event is free, you are required to reserve your spot in advance, for either the 2pm or 3pm time slot, and the number of people per time is limited to only 40 each. So, if you don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to meet the artist in-person and snag a signed copy of his book, then hurry up and secure your place ASAP here. Those unable to attend will still be able to purchase the book post-launch from the Garden’s Gift Shop, in-store or online.

Check out a selection of images from the book in the gallery below.