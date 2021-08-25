Heads Up / Strathcona

Don’t Miss Triple Five Collective’s Queer/Non-Binary Artist Pop-Up This Weekend

Portrait

Head down to 879 East Hastings (next door to Strathcona Beer Co.) from August 27-29th to check out original art, clothing, accessories and more, curated by queer/non-binary business, Triple Five Collective.

This weekend marks the launch of the collective’s market pop-up, featuring a line-up of specially selected vendors. Expect embroidered accessories by trash bags, art by artists Ez Naive and Maya Ritchey , up-cycled clothing selected by Knockoutthrift and Howboy thrift, goods by multidisciplinarian Bratxjade, and jewelery by Triple Five Jewelry.

Triple Five Collective was founded by jeweller/entrepreneur Kale Needham (founder of Howboy thrift and maker of Triple Five Jewelry) and Jade Cameron (maker of trash bags), as an outlet for their own respective creative endeavours and their vision of an inclusive space for other local small businesses. Find out more.

