Back to: Five Delicious Reasons to Visit to Gibsons This Summer
List Map

Five Delicious Reasons to Visit to Gibsons This Summer

The little Sunshine Coast town is a fun summertime weekend getaway that can feel worlds away from Vancouver.
Article
Launch Map
Field Trip / Sunshine Coast

Five Delicious Reasons to Visit to Gibsons This Summer

Portrait

A40-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay, the town of Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast is a fun summertime weekend getaway that can feel worlds away from Vancouver, especially if, like me, you roll with a bike instead of a car.

With accessible beaches (my mind is still blown by the novelty of not having to lock up my bike while whittling away the hours strolling one such sandy stretch) and loads of great food and drink spots close by, you don’t need a car or a lot of time to make the most of Gibsons. Here are five ways I recommend breaking up your beach and biking time while visiting:

Lone Wolf Bakery
Sunshine Coast
102 - 5641 Cowrie Street, Sechelt
MAP

First up, try to time your trip to coincide with Lone Wolf Provisions’ hours (Thursday and Saturday, 9am to 4pm) for some killer coffee and to stock up on baked goods like morning buns, pain au raisin, double baked double chocolate almond croissants, pina colada cruffins and a brioche sourdough loaf. They also have a nice little pantry selection that includes cheese, sausage and pickled things, perfect for one-stop picnic shopping on your way to one of the many incredible local beaches.

Sunday Cider
Sunshine Coast
1632 Sunshine Coast Hwy, Gibsons, BC
MAP

Sunday Cider’s new spot has an idyllic lawn setting that’s perfect for lazing away the weekend hours, sipping on apple-y deliciousness. They also host food trucks all summer long, and local small batch ice cream business Little Spoon’s kiosk is a weekend fixture.

Persephone Brewing Company
Sunshine Coast
1053 Stewart Rd., Gibsons
MAP

The OG Gibsons brewery, Persephone, is so much more than just a beer spot. It’s also a fully functional organic farm, and hosts the local Farmers Market every Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Grab a glass of something delicious from their tasting room, then post up to enjoy some live music on the lawn. Take a stroll by the local vendor stalls, including the brewery’s own vegetable farm stand, and take a peek at the land where it all gets grown.

Lunitas Mexican Eatery
Sunshine Coast
645 School Rd., Gibsons, BC
MAP

For a festive atmosphere and modern Mexican fare, hit up Lunitas Mexican Eatery on Gibsons Landing. The drinks and food menus are extensive. We recommend the ‘El Camino’ and ‘Hibiscus Margaritas’ while sharing as many tacos as you can stomach, and not skipping the Grilled Street Corn. Lunitas is not currently accepting reservations, so show up early to snag primo seating on their balcony patio overlooking the marina.

Don’t leave town without grabbing a cone from Little Spoon, a tiny ice cream operation run by two friends, Ashley and Mira. It features a rotating selection of perennial favourites and seasonal flavours, like ‘Spruce Tip Brownie’ made with homemade brownies swirled into a spruce tip base using ingredients foraged from Mira’s own front yard.

Other Places To Check Out

Banditry Cider
Sunshine Coast
538 Pratt Rd., Gibsons
MAP
The Gumboot Cafe
Sunshine Coast
1053 Roberts Creek Rd., Roberts Creek
MAP
Smitty’s Oyster House
Sunshine Coast
643 School Rd., Gibsons
MAP
Buono Osteria
Sunshine Coast
442 Marine Drive, Gibsons
MAP
  • Lone Wolf TS
  • Lone Wolf Al M
  • Lone Wolf TS
  • Beach TS
  • Beach TS
  • 5B91A82F-A747-4633-99CF-C5295E4CF8E0
  • A258CD5F-BB9B-4F19-A7E3-F93FFABFAFA5
  • 9512DCE8-5ECD-4BF7-AB25-59D05F4EFDE4
  • 8615A117-5A79-464E-97ED-9D3BEC12E7DA
  • 20210710_191104
  • 20210709_201042
  • 20210709_201449
  • 20210709_202816
  • 20210710_122141
  • 428D9AE0-9F2B-4890-B303-ECAD63416C65
  • C179F7FA-E1E4-4C6B-B0DE-08A97EE75ED4
  • FE9C5339-AE57-4B16-AE26-70327495AEC6
  • 20210710_125929
  • 8786C494-F9BF-4228-B67D-71BC2EE677F2
  • 3F60E0BF-C917-4C09-BE16-307F065DEAB0
  • BCD9DA05-ED22-4439-80D7-14B8E4332E20
  • 20210710_180725
  • 20210710_180706
  • 20210710_174522
  • 20210710_173951
  • 5FF409AE-F9AE-4EB8-9055-3ED007BD0AEA
  • F480CF17-91CB-43C6-A7EA-F96984150291
  • 20210710_203825
  • 92C112F8-B09D-4088-AE2F-79A156E8DCF1
  • 1F570D08-78B3-40D1-B2D6-72BFE1179650
  • 9FD2E366-C574-4100-989E-A5FB89A076C4
  • 9C314D4F-A639-46BA-AA1D-0279C5666135
  • 94E0F246-7AD4-41E4-BAFF-0591F2FE33A6
  • 20210709_214147

There are 0 comments

View From Your Window / Oregon

The View From Your Window #260

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Popular

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Tea and Two Slices

On Understanding Souped-Up Trucks and Painting Chinatown as a Wasteland

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr expects a spicy election and sees cops making scary signs.

You Need To Try This

You Need to Try a GTO Burger, Vancouver’s Best of the ‘Smashburger’ Style

A double cheeseburger is certainly big deal, but this one is prepared in a different way than most Vancouverites are used to...

9 Places
The Dishes / East Vancouver

Miki Ellis Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the co-owner of Dachi and Ugly Dumpling details her best day of eating and drinking around Vancouver...

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 10

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Field Trip

See more from Field Trip
Field Trip / Bowen Island

Inside Kitoki Inn, Opening Soon on Bowen Island

The new Japanese-inspired getaway on Bowen Island is made up of three cabins and a bath house surrounded by forest.

Field Trip

New Zealand Hilariously Warns Visitors Against Traveling Under the “Social Influence”

Watch an officer from the "Social Observation Squad" steer tourists away from taking the same Instagram photos as others.

Field Trip / Bowen Island

We Can’t Wait to Stay at Bowen Island’s Upcoming, Japanese-Inspired Kitoki Inn

We all need things to look forward to right now, which is why I've had my eye on this getaway that's now taking shape...

Field Trip

An Art-Filled Field Trip to Los Angeles

19 Places

Frieze Week LA had us art fair-hopping and gallery-going for several days, providing an overview of contemporary art right now.