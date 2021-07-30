Five Delicious Reasons to Visit to Gibsons This Summer

A40-minute ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay, the town of Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast is a fun summertime weekend getaway that can feel worlds away from Vancouver, especially if, like me, you roll with a bike instead of a car.

With accessible beaches (my mind is still blown by the novelty of not having to lock up my bike while whittling away the hours strolling one such sandy stretch) and loads of great food and drink spots close by, you don’t need a car or a lot of time to make the most of Gibsons. Here are five ways I recommend breaking up your beach and biking time while visiting:

Lone Wolf Bakery Sunshine Coast 102 - 5641 Cowrie Street, Sechelt MAP

First up, try to time your trip to coincide with Lone Wolf Provisions’ hours (Thursday and Saturday, 9am to 4pm) for some killer coffee and to stock up on baked goods like morning buns, pain au raisin, double baked double chocolate almond croissants, pina colada cruffins and a brioche sourdough loaf. They also have a nice little pantry selection that includes cheese, sausage and pickled things, perfect for one-stop picnic shopping on your way to one of the many incredible local beaches.

Sunday Cider Sunshine Coast 1632 Sunshine Coast Hwy, Gibsons, BC MAP

Sunday Cider’s new spot has an idyllic lawn setting that’s perfect for lazing away the weekend hours, sipping on apple-y deliciousness. They also host food trucks all summer long, and local small batch ice cream business Little Spoon’s kiosk is a weekend fixture.

Persephone Brewing Company Sunshine Coast 1053 Stewart Rd., Gibsons MAP

The OG Gibsons brewery, Persephone, is so much more than just a beer spot. It’s also a fully functional organic farm, and hosts the local Farmers Market every Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Grab a glass of something delicious from their tasting room, then post up to enjoy some live music on the lawn. Take a stroll by the local vendor stalls, including the brewery’s own vegetable farm stand, and take a peek at the land where it all gets grown.

Lunitas Mexican Eatery Sunshine Coast 645 School Rd., Gibsons, BC MAP

For a festive atmosphere and modern Mexican fare, hit up Lunitas Mexican Eatery on Gibsons Landing. The drinks and food menus are extensive. We recommend the ‘El Camino’ and ‘Hibiscus Margaritas’ while sharing as many tacos as you can stomach, and not skipping the Grilled Street Corn. Lunitas is not currently accepting reservations, so show up early to snag primo seating on their balcony patio overlooking the marina.

Don’t leave town without grabbing a cone from Little Spoon, a tiny ice cream operation run by two friends, Ashley and Mira. It features a rotating selection of perennial favourites and seasonal flavours, like ‘Spruce Tip Brownie’ made with homemade brownies swirled into a spruce tip base using ingredients foraged from Mira’s own front yard.

