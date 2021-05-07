From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // Excavated Pieces of BC’s Indigenous History

Portrait

AA 1801 – Russian Blue Trade bead necklace

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“As a child, I did not understand the significance of these beads, but I do now, and I wear them with pride and honour for my people.”

In this edition of From the Collection, Jasmine Wilson, Indigenous Programs and Community Engagement Coordinator at the Museum of Vancouver, explains how one particular collection connects her to her own personal history…

“I was drawn to these pieces because I have my own collection of Russian blue trading beads that I excavated myself. Seeing these beads in the collection fills me with excitement and always brings me back to my childhood on Vancouver Island, where my family and I would have our own archeological dig on the Kwakwaka’wakw territory. These beads could be found all over; I would even find a few walking along the beach. As a child, I did not understand the significance of these beads, but I do now, and I wear them with pride and honour for my people. Digging for these beads was something I loved and will always cherish.”

Take a look at more objects in the collection here.

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
100 Chestnut St, Vancouver, BC V6J 3J9 | 604-736-4431 | WEBSITE
FROM THE COLLECTION // Excavated Pieces of BC’s Indigenous History
Pre-Register Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘MOVirtual’ Artist Talk With Paul Wong

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Heads Up / Kitsilano

Pre-Register Now for the Museum of Vancouver’s ‘MOVirtual’ Artist Talk With Paul Wong

The Museum of Vancouver is hosting the local Chinese-Canadian artist for a truly special artist talk on May 18th.

Patio City / Kitsilano

PATIO CITY // Soaking Up the Expanded Beach Vibes at Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco

Located on Yew Street just up from Kits Beach, the outdoor space has long been a major day and night draw for beach goers.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

The Museum of Vancouver's CEO, Mauro Vescera, shares a piece that inspires some personal childhood nostalgia...

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

‘The Farmhouse’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Expect casual Italian menus that change often in a casual environment overseen by people who know what they're doing.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Was Once Upon a Time Vancouver’s Most Popular Restaurant Chain

The Aristocratic was well known for its cheap burgers, neon signage and 'Risty' character sporting a top hat and monocle.

Tea and Two Slices

On Bears Cleaning Up Gastown and Taking Bets on the New Tent City Location

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds new murals and drugs being seen as 'morally unacceptable'.

Smoke Breaks

How High Could You Jump on the Different Worlds of Our Solar System?

Planning a trip to Mars or Mercury when the travel restrictions ease up? Keep in mind that gravity won't be the same.

7 Places
Patio City

PATIO CITY // Another Five Outdoor Spaces to Enjoy During the ‘Circuit Breaker’ Shutdown

For the latest edition of Patio City we've detailed the decks of five beloved Vancouver establishments.

Previous
Four Winds Brewing Co. Announces Return of ‘Pequeño Cabo’ Berliner-Style Weisse
Next
Take Your Mom Out for a Picnic With Street Auntie Aperitivo House and Uncle’s Snack Shop

From The Collection

See more from From The Collection
From The Collection

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Rare Family Heirloom and a Remarkable Career Achievement

Lineage Ceramics founder, Shuobi Wu, shares a personal piece of history that exemplifies his father's proudest achievement.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

The Museum of Vancouver's CEO, Mauro Vescera, shares a piece that inspires some personal childhood nostalgia...

From The Collection / Burnaby

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Memento of Grouse Mountain From a Bygone Era

David Kloepfer, Library Assistant at SFU Library Special Collections and Rare Books, shares a postcard he recently discovered...

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // An Inspiring DIY Guide from The Regional Assembly of Text’s Library

Brandy Fedoruk tells us about a handy little publication that's currently piqued his interest...