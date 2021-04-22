PATIO CITY // Another Round of Craft Brewery Patios and How to Make the Most of Them

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)

In this edition, we once again focus on the community of brewery patios that have proliferated around the Lower Mainland, and share words of wisdom from their staff on how to make the most of outdoor drinking and snacking in the weeks ahead…

Strange Fellows Brewing

SEATS: 36 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: YES

First up, we hear from with Andy Romans, Event Coordinator at Strange Fellows Brewing…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Our Beldame German style Pilsner!

What snack are you eating with it?

I would pair it with the Deli Sandwich from Dough Stephen of DL chicken (now available at Strange Fellows Brewing!) Or a round of Mt. Lehman Cheese Co’s Frisky Goat Cheese and a Livia sweets baguette.

Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Luppolo Brewing Company

SEATS: 35 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Moving around the corner now to Anique Ross, Owner of Luppolo Brewing Company…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

New World Sour – such a great beer for sipping in the sunshine. It’s a dry hopped sour that is citrusy, with subtle Brett funk and a nice dry finish. It’s a really nicely balanced sour that is bright, complex and refreshing.

What snack are you eating with it?

This beer pairs perfectly with our Campo pizza which has Prosciutto di Parma DOP, fior di latte and arugula. The sourness is a nice contrast to the rich sweetness of the prosciutto and stands up to the slightly bitter arugula. Delicious!

Luppolo Brewing Company 1123 Venables St. MAP

Powell Street Brewery

SEATS: 36 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: YES

Next, we head on down to Powell Street Brewery, to meet up with Owners Nicole Stefanopoulos and David Bowkett…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Light Hop Juice.

What snack are you eating with it?

Powell Brewery 1357 Powell St. MAP

Andina Brewing Company

SEATS: 30 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

A bit further East on Powell Street, we hit up Andrés Amaya, Owner of Andina Brewing Co.…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Jalea Guava Saison.

What snack are you eating with it?

Platachos (our version on Nachos but with plantain chips).

Andina Brewing Company 1507 Powell St. MAP

Callister Brewing Company

SEATS: 20 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Next up is Diana McKenzie, Owner of Callister Brewing Co.…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Callister Brewing Cuban Taxi Guava Gose.

What snack are you eating with it?

The roast pork sandwich from Coho Commissary cafe a few blocks away on E Georgia.

Callister Brewing Company 1338 Franklin St, Vancouver, BC MAP

Bomber Brewing

SEATS: 12-14 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: NO

Moving along to Bomber Brewing‘s Tasting Room Manager, Kirk Ashton…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Avant Garde Pilsner.

What snack are you eating with it?

Our Carne Asada Tacos from the on-site Bomberito Taqueria truck.

Bomber Brewing 1488 Adanac St. MAP

Studio Brewing

SEATS: 50 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Heading out to Burnaby now, to hear from Ryan Voigt, owner of the neighbourhood’s latest brewery addition, Studio Brewing…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Our new collaboration with Brassneck. It’s a Kellerpils style called “Abstract Hyperbole”.

What snack are you eating with it?

A Margherita pizza from our friends at Thank You Pizza.

Studio Brewing 5792 Beresford St. MAP

House of Funk Brewing

SEATS: 30 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: YES

Out in North Van we swing by House of Funk to check in with Founder/GM, Darren Hollett…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

A 20 oz stein of our Bavarian Lagerbier. It is a Bavarian style pilsner which we brew traditionally complete with step mash, krausening and extended cold conditioning time. We use a high quality heirloom pilsner malt, 100% natural carbonation and a mix of old world and new school hops.

What snack are you eating with it?

An Animal Burger from The Gull Pub & Restaurant up around the corner. Arguably the best burger in all of Vancouver.

House of Funk 350 Esplanade East MAP

Steel & Oak Brewing Co.

SEATS: 20 (Weekdays) to 50 (Weekends) | HEATED: NO | COVERED: NO

Next, we zip out to New West to pay a visit to Jorden Foss, Co-Founder of Steel & Oak Brewing Co.…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Vibrant Things Tropical Pale Ale.

What snack are you eating with it?

Taiwanese Cauliflower from Potluck Hawker Eatery.

Steel & Oak Brewing Co. 1319 Third Ave. MAP

Moody Ales

SEATS: 77 | HEATED: PARTIALLY | COVERED: PARTIALLY

On Port Moody’s Brewers Row, we pay a visit to Moody Ales‘ Brad Nielsen…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Vienna Lager.

What snack are you eating with it?

Tacos from Lucha Libre Food Truck.

Moody Ales 2601 Murray St. MAP

Steamworks Brewery & Taproom (Burnaby)

SEATS: 34 | HEATED: NO | COVERED: PARTIALLY

Brett Jamieson, R&D Brewer at Steamworks, is next on the docket…

What is your favourite beer to enjoy outside on a picnic or patio?

Tropical Tart – Passionfruit and Pomegranate Ale.

What snack are you eating with it?

Hanai Family Table’s Musubi and Butter Mochi. The synergy between awesome Hawaiian food and this tropical fruit focused beer is too good to pass up: rich and salty meets tart and fruity.

Steamworks Brewery & Taproom (Burnaby) 3845 William St., Burnaby MAP

Steamworks Gastown Brewpub

SEATS: Approx. 80 | HEATED: YES | COVERED: YES