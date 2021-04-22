COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Piña Colada Slushie To-Go From Chinatown’s Bao Bei

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Chinatown’s celebrated Bao Bei restaurant is serving up slushy machine versions of their famous OG Piña Coladas in garnished compostable vessels this week, either virgin or with a tiny bottle of rum. Naturally we want one or two. Hurriedly take yours east a few blocks to MacLean Park and allow yourself to be temporarily transported to the Caribbean through taste and good company before the rain totally wrecks the fantasy.