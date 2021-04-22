Cool Things We Want / Chinatown

COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Piña Colada Slushie To-Go From Chinatown’s Bao Bei

Portrait

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Chinatown’s celebrated Bao Bei restaurant is serving up slushy machine versions of their famous OG Piña Coladas in garnished compostable vessels this week, either virgin or with a tiny bottle of rum. Naturally we want one or two. Hurriedly take yours east a few blocks to MacLean Park and allow yourself to be temporarily transported to the Caribbean through taste and good company before the rain totally wrecks the fantasy.

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
163 Keefer St. | 604-688-0876 | WEBSITE
COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Piña Colada Slushie To-Go From Chinatown’s Bao Bei
Scout List Vol. 574

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Heads Up / Chinatown

BIG INTERVIEW // Local Artist, Nicholas Tay

Tay's new solo exhibit, Amateur Cartography, will be on view at the Massy Arts Gallery from April 17th to May 24th.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Just Taking Shape

When news broke of Kissa Tanto's coming, its success was seen as about as sure a thing as a thing could possibly be.

Seen In Vancouver / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s Now Permanent ‘Chickadee’

Juke and Chickadee are still connected, but with separate doors and disparate looks both are refreshed and feeling new.

TBT / Chinatown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Dusty Beginnings of a Chinatown Reincarnation

Sai Woo would launch in 2015 as a slick homage to the original Sai Woo Chop Suey, which operated here from 1925 to 1959.

Popular

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

This Long-Gone Restaurant Was Key to the Development of Vancouver’s Craft Beer Scene

The list of brewers who developed their skills at this restaurant speaks to the evolution of the Lower Mainland's craft beer scene.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

Remembering One of Vancouver’s Longest Running Restaurant Institutions

La Bodega was a Howe Street fixture from 1971 to 2014, serving up Spanish classic like albondigas and pitchers of sangria.

Reader Poll / Gastown

Is Gastown’s Restaurant Scene Cooked?

All the recently shuttered restaurants in the neighbourhood will be replaced before long, but replaced with what?

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

You Need to Try One of These ‘Pivot’ Double Cheeseburgers From Como Taperia

These beautiful things come loaded with melted American cheese, housemade pickles and a quindilla-spiced Big Mac sauce.

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Tacofino Turning Tough Times Into ‘Good Times’ With New Pop-Up

Previous
Ocean Wise Announces New Plastic Reduction Program in Support of Local Restaurants
Next
Fable Diner Offers ‘Mother’s Day Brunch At Home’ for Pick-Up and Delivery On May 9

Cool Things We Want

See more from Cool Things We Want
Cool Things We Want

All the Cool Local Ceramics Your Mom Wants for Her Collection

We've compiled a list of all the local ceramicists on our radar who are creating clay objects we want time and time again...

Cool Things We Want / Hastings Sunrise

We Want a Bottle of This Sparkling Collab From Bella Wines and East Van’s Dachi

This Dachi and Bella Wines collaboration is likely to be pretty popular, so if you're as enamoured as we are then you'd better act quickly!

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

We Want Some Exotic Take-Home Cocktails From the Shameful Tiki Room

The good folks at Main Street's currently hamstrung Shameful Tiki Room are jarring up mixes for Navy Grogs and more...

Cool Things We Want / The Islands

We Want a Bottle of Averill Creek Vineyard’s New Blackberry Vermouth

The beautifully bottled and terroir-full apéritif would be perfect for sipping over ice or poured over ice cream.