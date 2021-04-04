Diner

Restaurant Community Urges Harsh Consequences for Businesses Defying BC Health Orders

Portrait

With a noisy handful of Vancouver restaurants selfishly defying the new Covid restrictions and dangerously keeping their dining rooms open for service (while the rest of the restaurant community makes the best of a terrible situation), we’ve been waiting and hoping for some stern words from the BC Restaurant and Food Association, if only so they might encourage the police and BC Health officers to act (as swiftly as they did with Cold Tea) and shut them the hell down.

Those words just arrived…

“The BCRFA urges the immediate closure, fining and business license revocation of any business who elects to defy health orders.”

Here’s the full statement:

On Monday, March 29, 2021, Dr. Henry issued a Provincial Health Order that resulted in the closure of all in-restaurant dining in British Columbia until April 19, 2021. This order came unexpectedly and continues to be very costly to an industry already struggling as a result of the pandemic. These recent measures have resulted in wasted product and thousands of job layoffs across the province. Despite the financial loss this has caused, thousands of restaurants in British Columbia upheld their commitment to support the public health measures and complied with the closure notice.

A few restaurants, however, have decided to ignore the Public Health Order and remain open.

“As an industry we need to stand together. There is no place for this type of complete disregard for public safety and the rule of law”, said Ian Tostenson President and CEO of the BCRFA. “The actions of a few selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners do not in any way reflect the significant effort this industry has made to ensure public safety. As an industry, we have worked too hard to have a few restauranteurs taint our reputation by openly defying the Provincial Health Order.”

The BCRFA urges the immediate closure, fining and business license revocation of any business who elects to defy health orders.

The BCRFA is looking to the Province for additional support for the thousands of responsible businesses and their thousands of employees to help us through these tough times – estimated to cost the industry sales losses of $500 million during the three-week closure. The BCRFA appreciates all the support to date the government has provided around liquor delivery, liquor pricing, delivery fees, the recovery and technology grant programs.

Of course they’re talking about Corduroy in Kitsilano and Gusto in Olympic Village, two eateries that have been very public in their defiance of the Health Order regarding indoor dining. There have been others, of course, but these are the two that have been a clickbait headline writer’s dream this past week. Enough is enough. It’s time for some serious consequences.

There are 0 comments

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Luxury Condos Destroying East Van and Screwing Over Young People at Every Turn

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds plenty of braggadocio bullshit and the threat of another Olympic Games.

Diner

Restaurant Community Urges Harsh Consequences for Businesses Defying BC Health Orders

BCRFA calls out "selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners" that have been keeping their dining rooms open.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

Remembering Gastown’s Ambitious but Doomed Modern German Restaurant

The 2015 arrival of film director Uwe Boll's Bauhaus restaurant was met with deafening quiet from the community it sought to join.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from L’Abattoir, Ubuntu, Anh & Chi, Fanny Bay and Sprezzatura

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

91 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

This map points to restaurants, cafes and breweries that have so far been approved for the Temporary Expedited Patio Program.

Diner

See more from Diner
Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago Today, Inside the Beginnings of Nightingale Restaurant

I remember being floored by the sheer size of the project, which loomed more like a cathedral ruin than a restaurant.

Restaurant Porn / China

Cafe Inspired by Sun Setting on Faraway Monolith

The 323 sqft, barista-owned cafe brightens an otherwise drab corner in Hong Kong's Sai Ying Pun district.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...