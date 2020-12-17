Where to Find Vancouver’s Best Cocktail Kits This Holiday Season

Fancy a drink or few this holiday season? Here’s a list of cocktail kits to straighten you out. However you serve it up, you’ve got all the ingredients to enjoy classic and cool cocktails put together by some of Vancouver’s best restaurants and bars, all from the safety and comfort of your personal bubble…

Anh and Chi

The Anh and Chi Shiso Gimlet Kit puts a playful twist on a classic gimlet. Got a bottle of gin you’re ready to crack open? Each Anh and Chi kit contains 8oz of Anh and Chi’s shiso/lime/cucumber cordial, fresh limes, and dehydrated lime wheels as well as a recipe card. Makes 8 cocktails. No gin at home? No worries, you can add a bottle of Bombay Sapphire Gin for $30 when you pick up at the restaurant (with purchase of food order, which we highly recommend). DETAILS.

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

THE diamond

From Aperol Spritz to Tom Collins, the Diamond has over 10+ kits to suit every mood. DETAILS.

The Diamond 6 Powell St. MAP

DACHI

Tequila, gin or whisky-based cocktail kits can be had at the this Hastings-Sunrise gem, including the glassware to serve them up correctly. DETAILS.

Dachi 2297 Hastings St. MAP

grapes and soda

All you need to get a taste of Grapes & Soda at home is a cocktail shaker, ice and a 6oz or 12oz glass. Their Forager’s Gimlet (Bombay Sapphire gin, Forager’s Mix, lime – 6 servings) or Giancarlo (Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Four Winds IPA, Giancarlo Mix, grapefruit – 8 servings) kits available. DETAILS.

Grapes & Soda 1537 West 6th Ave. MAP

keefer bar

20+ cocktail kits including Keefer specialties and a “Cocktail Request” option where you can customize your own drink. DETAILS.

Keefer Bar 135 Keefer St MAP

tocador

A well-stocked whisky bottle shop, including a selection of reserve and mid-priced options, plus pre-mixed bottled house cocktails in three festive flavours: Smoked Chestnut Manhattan, Pumpkin Spiced Godfather, and Coconut & Corn Negroni. Pick-up only. DETAILS.

Tocador 2610 Main St. MAP

Bandidas

Bandidas’ cocktail kits are perfect for your holiday brunches: Bloody Mary, Mimosa and Margarita options available. DETAILS.

Bandidas Taqueria 2781 Commercial Drive MAP

fable diner

Fable Diner’s Holiday Cocktail Kit has enough good stuff to make two Cranberry Gin Bauble Cocktails. DETAILS.

Fable Diner 151 E. Broadway MAP

L’Abattoir

Dark ‘N Stormy, Old Fashioned and Slaughternog cocktail kits, each containing a link to their virtual cocktail tutorial so you can at least try to replicate them at-home like a pro (but nobody will know otherwise).

DETAILS.

L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP

La Mezcaleria

When going to Mexico isn’t really in the cards, Mexican cocktails are the next best thing. La Mezcaleria has your back with mixed and ready to drink margaritas and more. DETAILS.

La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP

Chickadee ROOM

Chickadee’s cocktail kits are already sold out, but if you’re looking for a drink break between online shopping, then check out their full list of cocktails and daily specials, to stay or to-go here.

The Chickadee Room 182 Keefer St. MAP

Torafuku



Torafuku’s People’s Cocktail Kit includes Tanqueray Gin, freshly juiced cucumber juice, a magical Blend of elderflower syrup, lemon and ginger and cucumber garnish. This kit makes 6-8 cocktails, and the best part? It’s on sale for $40. When was the last time you had a cocktail $5? DETAILS

Torafuku 958 Main St. MAP

We try to be thorough and inclusive, but maybe we missed your favourite cocktail kit. Let us know via michelle (at) scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to rectify.

Cocktails not your thing? To give the gift of great beer, look no further than our every-expanding Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver. Malty, hoppy, sour, weird and refreshing – all local brewed and mapped for your convenience, here.

Still seeking the perfect BC bottle for your holiday table? Get recommendations direct from the source by consulting our 2020 holiday wine guide.