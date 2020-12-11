Chef Angus An Dishes on Inspirations, New ‘Maenam’ Cookbook in Short Video

This new video for Chef Angus An’s new cookbook, Maenam: A Fresh Approach to Thai Cooking, goes a little deeper into the Kitsilano restaurant’s background, adding further context and colour to the stunning 100 recipe collection (published this past summer by the hardcore food lovers at Appetite by Random House).

You can score your copy at Maenam or at any of its sister restaurants (Sen Pad Thai, Fat Mao Noodles, Longtail Kitchen). Note that for the month of December, the restaurants will be donating 10% of cookbook sales to the BC Cancer Foundation.