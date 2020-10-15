Scout List Vol. 571

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from October 15 to October 28, 2020. Please note that you can now get the Scout List – with a few extra pieces of intel included – sent to your inbox every Thursday. Sign up for your subscription in the sidebar.

OPEN | Shuck Shuck Oyster Bar is now open in Chinatown. We’re looking forward to trying PB&J (spicy peanut satay sauce, raspberry jam, red chili, chopped peanuts ); The Big MacKenzie (Thousand Island dressing, white onion, dill pickle and sesame seeds and a Feed Your Soul (Gochujang, kimchi and Asian pear). For the full story on the concept and design, have a look here. It’s definitely an interesting (if potentially divisive) idea for a restaurant. DETAILS

Shuck Shuck (Opening soon) 227 East Pender St. MAP

KIDS | Got kids? Rainy days means more time inside, and that means meeting the challenge of keeping them busy. Solution: pom pom spiders! Seasonal, soft and difficult to make an irreversible mess with, these little dudes are a great weekend project for kids over 5 years old. Our pals at Collage Collage make it super easy by gathering all the necessary materials in to a handy kit (includes yarn, pipe cleaner legs, googly eyes, and pompom making instructions for 6-10 spiders). DETAILS

Collage Collage 3697 Main St. MAP

HELP | Like the idea of mucking about outside on a schoolyard farm? Fresh Roots schoolyard market farm is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of farm tasks including weeding, moving compost, and spreading wood chips to help protect gardens for the winter. A little fresh air, some elbow grease, and a dose of community spirit — sounds like a good way to get grounded! There are three volunteer work days this month. In order to manage numbers to meet with social distancing protocols, volunteers are asked to register in advance. You can do that here.

October 15, 22 + 28 | must register to participate | Van Tech 2600 E Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5M 1Y5 MAP

LEARN | Interested in growing mushrooms? Get started with an online workshop through UBC Farm. Mycologist Danielle Stevenson offers two fungi-centric classes over the next week that introduce participants to the ins-and-outs of growing mushrooms for nutrition and health. Learn how to make a mushroom bed; discover what mushroom pathways are all about; get schooled on companion plants that will support your mushroom endeavours and discuss the important role of fungi in the natural world.

Thu, Oct 15 | 5:30 – 7:00 pm PST (1.5 hours) | DETAILS

Tue, Oct 20 | 5:30 – 7:30 pm PST (2 hours) | DETAILS

MAKE | Shorter, darker days are a bit of a downer. Candles can help! They keep things classy, but they can also be expensive (as classy things often are). Solution: make ‘em yourself. From honeycomb sheets and candle molds to delightful scents and colourful dyes, Wicks and Wax is a local purveyor of everything you need to get the job done. Order online for contactless pick-up. Want to browse in person? Hours are Mon-Fri 9-5:30, Saturday 9-1, and closed Sunday with a maximum of 6 people in the store at a time. DETAILS

Wicks + Wax 2565 Eastbrook Pkwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 5W2 MAP

HIKE | So what if we are expecting a little drizzle this weekend! This is going to be a very long winter if we don’t get used to being outside in less than perfect weather. Time to pull on your rain slicker and your waterproof footwear and go for a hike. Pack a thermos of something warm and drag along a hiking buddy. The leaves are turning and the trails are stunning. Our choice: Lightning Lake Loop in Manning Park (an easy and beautiful 9 km). DETAILS

Manning Park 7500 Hwy 3, Manning Park MAP

CRAWL | Good news: the New West Cultural Crawl is happening this weekend. This year’s scaled-down crawl may be changed, but it remains an opportunity for art lovers, community members and visitors to explore artists studios, ask questions, admire work and connect. This two day event runs from 11am to 5pm, October 17 + 18 at various locations throughout New Westminster. DETAILS.

PROCESS | Ready for some inspiration? Artist George Rammell will be at the Bill Reid Gallery for a socially distanced, in-person talk about Bill Reid’s artistic process this weekend. From the gallery: “George worked with Bill for over 10 years, and will share behind-the-scenes stories and detailed images of the creation process. George saw how Bill’s studio practice was rooted in Haida jewelry and carving methodologies, and how he defined a seamless fusion of Western sculptural technology with Haida sensibilities.” Reserve your seats for this event. DETAILS

Sat, Oct 17 | 1 - 2pm Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada MAP

EAVESDROP | Listen in on a conversation between artist Stan Douglas and curator Melanie O’Brian as they sit down to chat about Douglas’ “…recent and upcoming work, patterns of history, the public realm and showing up.” Talk will be followed by a Q+A with the artist. This online event (filmed and and broadcast live from SFU) is free and open to the public as part of the The Universities Art Association of Canada online conference. DETAILS

ADMIRE | Mount Pleasant’s Japanese lifestyle shop, Itsumo, is hosting a new exhibit of wooden vessels created by the Vancouver-based designer behind a/i studio, Joji Fukushima. Beginning on October 22nd, visit Itsumo Life to see over one hundred unique bowls, plates and cups on display as part of Fukushima’s Ike exhibit. Arranged together, the collection of dishes form a landscape reminiscent of a pond (hence the title: the Japanese word for pond is “ike”.) Separately, each of the handmade vessels is also completely utilitarian and available for purchase, making this event one that can truly never be replicated. Ike will be open to the public during Itsumo’s regular shop hours until December. DETAILS.

Oct. 22 - Dec. 1 | Itsumo | 279 East 6th Ave. MAP

BIRDS | Autumn is a great time to hit the George C. Reifl Bird Sanctuary. Reifel is a protected habitat for migratory birds located at the northern end of Westham Island. Even if you’re not into birds, there are few prettier places in the Lower Mainland to stretch your legs and breathe in some fresh air. Find out more.

Book your visit time online | Reifl Bird Sanctuary 5191 Robertson Rd, Delta, BC MAP

TASTE | The folks behind the Got Craft? markets (long-time champions of small local makers) have curated a tasty line-up of quality food and beverage-related products for the second Foodie Edition of their Virtual Market series. This online event will feature 30 local chefs, bakers, and makers creating small batch food and drink with a focus on locally sourced ingredients – expect everything from kombucha, dumplings and Salty Cabbage kimchi to jams, breads, and honey. Get flat-rate shipping within Canada, as well as delivery and free curbside pick up here in Vancouver. The Got Craft virtual market will run Thursday, October 22nd to Sunday, October 25th. DETAILS