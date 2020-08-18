Beer Brief, Vol. 41

The Beer Brief is a round-up of all the local beer news we think you should know about. Got news brewing? Send it to thalia [at] scoutmagazine.ca and we’ll do our best to include it!

BEER-SHIE? | Beer Slushie, anyone? Yes, you read that right. Streetcar Brewing in North Van just started serving up their beer in a new slush format — sacrilege or the most ingenious beer-related innovation of the summer? Flavours so far have included Peach Radler and Blackberry Smoothie Sour. What’s next and for how long the seasonal beverages will be available for is unknown. But so long as the heatwave is here, bring on the brain freeze! Find out more.

Streetcar Brewing Corp. 123A 1st St. East

FIELD DAY FEST 2020 If you didn’t already know: Field Day Fest is a “go”! Field House Brewing’s annual music and sour beer festival is revamped and ready for action from August 21 – 23. The Abbotsford brewery has adapted to seating restrictions by spreading out the festivities over three nights, with each one featuring a different roster of musical performances at sunset. Also different this year: tickets must be purchased in advance and are for tables of 2 – 6 people. The price of admission includes enough appetizers and pizza to go around, plus beer tokens for everyone’s first round and a gift pack to share. Find out more.

Aug. 21 - 23 | 8-11pm | Various prices | Field House Brewing 2281 W Railway St, Abbotsford

VMF POP UP | Taking in some rad outdoor public art is a fun and COVID-friendly activity. Lucky us, it’s Vancouver Mural Fest! Break up your mural-hopping by putting up your feet while enjoying some local craft beer and entertainment on Granville Island Brewing’s pop-up patio. Live music, comedy, drag and burlesque shows are all scheduled for the duration of the fest. Pick your pleasure(s) and then book your table. Find out more.

Now until Sept. 7 | Various times & prices | Granville Island Brewing 1441 Cartwright St.

BEER CRAWL | Ready, set, crawl! In light of the current social situation, the 2020 edition of the Eastside Culture Crawl’s ‘Art! Bike! Beer! Crawl’ fundraiser has been reformatted into a self-directed tour of public art and cool studio buildings with the help of a swag bag of goodies that includes a four-pack of beer, sweet and salty snacks, locally-made hand sanitizer and a customized map. Bonus: the $50 pack is tax deductible which basically means FREE BEER! Another super cool addition to the fundraising efforts this year is an art auction, with the humble growler serving as the ‘canvas’. Eight participating Eastside Culture Crawl artists have created a unique Art Growler especially for the event, which you can bid on via this link until September 6th. The growlers are currently on display at Strange Fellows Brewing; so regardless of whether or not you are partaking in the bidding action be sure to check them out the next time you’re in this slice of East Van. Find out more.

BEER N’ ROLL | Still looking for some summer transportation to get you from beer to beer? Twin Sails and Landyachtz might have it figured out for you. The Port Moody brewery and East Van bike shop have collaborated on a couple of customized longboards that will be awarded to two lucky peeps! The contest closes on August 31st. Find out how to enter here.

Twin Sails Brewing 2821 Murray St.

SUPERFLUX | The very much anticipated Superflux tasting room is now open! Before you check out the finished space in person, get an idea of how it all came together by reading Scout’s pre-opening coverage here.

Superflux Beer Company (Opening soon) 505 Clark Dr.

DRINK MORE WATER | In recent beer-adjacent news, 33 Acres Brewing has launched a brand new line of Adaptogenic Sparkling Waters and they are delicious! In addition to the standard unflavoured 33 Acres of Mineral, the botanical infused line-up so far are: Heart (citrus & blossom), Sunrise (rosehip & hibiscus), and Pacific (juniper & bitter orange). We already know how important it is to keep hydrated during these hot days – and no, beer doesn’t count – so it’s great to have some extra, tasty inspiration for downing between brews. Find out more.