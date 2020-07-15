Whistler’s Alta Bistro and Audain Art Museum to Collaborate on Artful Outdoor Dining Event

The GOODS from Audain Art Museum

Whistler, BC | Two of Whistler’s top establishments are teaming up to offer a curated outdoor dining experience that caters to British Columbians this summer. A central focus of both the Audain Art Museum (AAM) and Alta Bistro is showcasing the excellence of BC through visual and culinary arts respectively. Launching July 17, the Alta + Audain: Fine Dining Art Experience will offer visitors an intimate guided tour of the Museum followed by an open-air dinner beneath the stunning architecture of the 56,000 square foot building designed by Vancouver-based firm Patkau Architects.

“Since the Museum’s closure on March 16 the management team here has been working hard to reimagine visitor engagement,” said Dr. Curtis Collins, AAM Director & Chief Curator. “When discussions began about developing a unique cultural-gastronomic offering, I thought, ‘what better way to provide guests with an exclusive sampling of the Museum’s outstanding permanent collection of BC art.’ The result is an unprecedented after-hours tour experience paired with modern regional cuisine from Whistler’s premiere restaurant.”

“Never before have our guests whetted their appetites with fine art before fine food,” described Alta Bistro owner Eric Griffith. “We’re very excited to create a new Alta Bistro dining experience in the open air of the grand but serene environment on the grounds of the Audain Art Museum.”

“The menu is inspired by an abundance of wild edibles in the glorious ecological wonderland that is British Columbia,” explained Alta Bistro Chef Nick Cassettari. “My team and I have personally foraged for and preserved many of the ingredients. To help curate these unique flavours, we work with local foragers and farmers to bring you some of the most extraordinary foods from the region.” A new menu will be offered each evening, centering on seasonal ingredients and themes to create a unique experience week over week.

In addition to the contemporary cuisine and exceptional art experience, the Alta + Audain series includes the beautiful juxtaposition of the iconic form and luster of a vintage Airstream trailer, retrofitted with a complete kitchen, set against the rectilinear lines of the Museum’s award-winning postmodern design.

This Friday evening offering will take place throughout the summer with limited capacity for each seating in consideration of physical distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols. Reservations must be booked in advance, with a contactless payment experience available including timed-seating, dining details and wine selection. Visit altabistro.com/audain to make a reservation.

About the Audain Art Museum | Established in 2016, the Audain Art Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The institution’s permanent collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, including an outstanding holding of historic First Nations masks, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver’s photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts two temporary exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance.

About Alta Bistro | Since 2010, Alta Bistro has focused on seasonal, local and foraged ingredients to create a classic and modern culinary take on the restaurant’s natural surroundings. Owner Eric Griffith and Executive Chef Nick Cassettari along with the Alta Bistro team have established an experience of alpine cuisine that reflects the relaxed, passionate atmosphere of Whistler, while highlighting its ecological abundance. Alta Bistro was named Best Restaurant in Whistler in 2019 by Vancouver Magazine.