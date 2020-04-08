Heads Up

New ‘At Cost’ Food Delivery Service Being Tested for Struggling Vancouver Restaurants

Portrait

Image courtesy: PiDGiN

A couple of weeks ago I saw that Gastown restaurateur Brandon Grossutti (PiDGiN) had begun expressing interest about developing a food delivery app that would operate on a ‘cost’ basis, thereby limiting how much of their profits (typically 20% to 30%) go to big predatory apps like Door Dash, Skip The Dishes, Foodora and Uber Eats.

Last week I wrote a Vancouver Would Be Cooler If… post alluding to that effort and applauding it, but not really thinking the service – which is called From To, by the way – would be arriving any time soon. Well, the alpha testing stage of its development starts today with PiDGiN’s menu, a few drivers and a basic phone dispatch system. The next version, with over a dozen restaurants on board, is set to roll out at some point next week.

So give it a whirl, wish them luck, and consider spreading the word.

