Vancouver Food Legend Nathan Fong Has Died

It is with deep sadness that I write these words, and they aren’t coming easy in these dark days. Veteran chef and food/travel journalist Nathan Fong has died. I can think of no one who loved and nurtured British Columbia’s food scene more than Nathan. His enthusiasm for this city and its culinary identity was amplified by a big heart and a tremendous capacity to help others both professionally and personally. His inner spark, laugh, cheekiness, wit and collegial joie de vivre were incredibly genuine, making him one of the best dining companions that anyone could ever hope for. He will be remembered as a wonderfully kind and compassionate human being, and BC is forever the lesser without him. Sending love and deepest sympathies to his husband, Michel.