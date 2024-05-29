Tickets Now Available for August Long Table Dinner at Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar today announced that tickets for the highly anticipated long table dinner on Sunday, August 18, 2024, are now available for purchase. Guests will be treated to an unforgettable chef-curated multi-course culinary experience showcasing the finest seasonal ingredients at The Range in the heart of Whistler Village, adjacent to Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar (4005 Whistler Way).

Tickets for the Wild Blue long table dinner series are $195 per person plus tax and gratuity, inclusive of champagne and canape reception, four-course family style dining experience, and expertly paired wine selections. Ticket now available online at WildBlueRestaurant.com/wild-blue-long-table-dinner-series.

The long table dinner series at Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar offers a unique communal dining experience, celebrating the best of local cuisine and the artistry of an award-winning culinary team. This event provides an opportunity to indulge in an exceptional dining experience while fostering a sense of community among guests, set amidst stunning mountain vistas.