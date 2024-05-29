A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Tickets Now Available for August Long Table Dinner at Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Portrait
Whistler, BC; Sept. 10, 2023: inaugural Wild Blue Alpine Long Table Dinner set in the heart of Whistler Village at ‘The Range’ at Whistler Golf Course. Photo: Joern Rohde

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar today announced that tickets for the highly anticipated long table dinner on Sunday, August 18, 2024, are now available for purchase. Guests will be treated to an unforgettable chef-curated multi-course culinary experience showcasing the finest seasonal ingredients at The Range in the heart of Whistler Village, adjacent to Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar (4005 Whistler Way).

Tickets for the Wild Blue long table dinner series are $195 per person plus tax and gratuity, inclusive of champagne and canape reception, four-course family style dining experience, and expertly paired wine selections. Ticket now available online at WildBlueRestaurant.com/wild-blue-long-table-dinner-series.

The long table dinner series at Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar offers a unique communal dining experience, celebrating the best of local cuisine and the artistry of an award-winning culinary team. This event provides an opportunity to indulge in an exceptional dining experience while fostering a sense of community among guests, set amidst stunning mountain vistas.

Whistler, BC; Sept. 10, 2023: inaugural Wild Blue Alpine Long Table Dinner set in the heart of Whistler Village at ‘The Range’ at Whistler Golf Course. Photo: Joern Rohde
Directions
Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar
Region: Whistler
4005 Whistler Way
604-962-2233
WEBSITE

