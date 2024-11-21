Bold and Unapologetically Bitter: Radicchio Takes the Spotlight for One-Night-Only, Nov. 27th

With its vibrant leaves, and bold, unapologetic bitterness, Radicchio (a member of the chicory family) is an Italian cooking staple. Never heard of radicchio and curious about how to work it into your diet? Already have it on your radar and just want to eat more of it? Good news: On Wednesday, November 27th, Burdock & Co will host a Radicchio Festival-style pop-up dinner featuring a talented lineup of chefs exploring the full potential of this versatile vegetable.

Part of the beauty of radicchio is its ability to elevate raw and cooked dishes alike – whether it be in a crisp salad, folded into pasta, or charred to reveal its more mellow and deeper side. Its sharpness also pairs beautifully with both sweet or acidic flavours, making it a standout ingredient in any fall or winter menu. Attendees of ‘Bold Flavours: A Radicchio Pop-up Event’ will experience an immersive 90-minute tasting featuring five dishes crafted by local culinary talent, designed to showcase the complex and bold flavours of radicchio. Here is a little of what you can expect:

Food!

Dishes prepared by Chef Andrea Carlson, Chef Peter Ho, Chef Akira Kishimoto, and Chef Lee Cooper (superstars of the culinary world).

Farmers!

Meet real radicchio farmers from Glorious Organics and Athiana Acres (superstars in the Radicchio world).

Swag!

A Feast of Fields cedar tasting plank and a glass of cider from Sea Cider Farm & Cider House (non-alcoholic options available).

Knowledge!

Informative conversations and exhibits exploring radicchio’s versatility and importance that will arm you with fascinating trivia and knowledge to impress your friends with.

Nice People!

It’s always nice to meet nice people, right? Bonus: There will be lots of nice people at this event.

There are three ‘Tasting Timeslots’ to choose from: Dusk, from 5-6:30pm ($59.91); Evening, from 6:30-8pm ($70.56); and Late Night, from 8-9:30pm ($59.91). Keep in mind that tickets are limited for this special pop-up event and that the experience is designed as a unique culinary experience – which means that dietary restrictions or allergies cannot be accommodated.

From radicchio’s raw, in-your-face crunch to the nuanced richness it takes on in the pan, this chicory-centric evening promises to push boundaries and reframe how we think about the unique character of this cool-weather vegetable. Ready for it? Details and tickets HERE.