New Concept “Daybreakers” Moved Into Old Tangent Cafe Space on The Drive

Though Tangent Cafe has passed through several changes in ownership since the restaurant opened at 2095 Commercial nearly a decade ago, the constant has always been down-to-earth comfort food – and the name. As of August 2nd, though, the neighbourhood restaurant on the corner of East 5th Avenue has let go of its “Tangent Cafe” nomer to become Daybreakers.

Why the name change? Co-owners Juval Lerner and Valentin Chassagnol (also FOH Manager), together with seasoned Head Chef Kevin Desjardins (a fixture at Tangent, and continuing to hold down fort in the kitchen), decided it was time for a change. As Lerner explains: “While Tangent was known primarily as a breakfast spot, the name ‘Daybreakers’ resonates with the team’s vision of bridging both morning’s comfort and night’s vibrancy. We want people to know the breakfast they love is not going anywhere – and now they have a reason to come back at nights!”

Although the Daybreakers menu still includes lots of breakfast options (the main draw of the former daytime dining spot) available daily until 1pm, the new expanded lunch and dinner menu (beginning at 11am each day) is glut with North American diner staples such as burgers and fries, wings, and housemade chicken tenders, plus comfort foods culled from various European culinary traditions, but with a healthy dose of inspiration from Lerner’s own German heritage (his father, Roman, opened Kaisereck Delicatessen on Granville Island in 1994). Think: Gurkensalat, Jagerschnitzel, Frikadelle Steak (traditionally German pan-fried meatballs), Sausage and Smash, or the full-on Kaisereck Dinner (sausage, mini pierogies, slaw and fixings). Plus: poutine (a nod to Desjardins’ respective Montreal roots). The menu is rounded out by a selection of local beers on tap and a concise list of classic cocktails.

A comforting, warm and homely atmosphere, as well as a pinch of sophisticated French hospitality (Chassagnol, who hails from St-Germain-en-Laye, France, has already clocked in nearly a decade of hospitality experience) are also key to the Daybreakers’ evening experience. Live music performed by server-slash-musician, Phil Bo, every Friday night will enhance that feeling.

“Beyond serving meals, Daybreakers aims to offer shared experiences. Each meal here is an opportunity to connect – with our food, our collective heritage, and most significantly, with each other. We’re crafting nostalgic experiences, nurturing meaningful connections, and actively participating in a community we are proud to be part of. ”

Hours:
 Monday & Tuesday, 8am – 2pm | Wednesday & Thursday, 8am-11pm |
Friday & Saturday, 8am – Late | Sunday, 8am – 9pm

Daybreakers
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2095 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
