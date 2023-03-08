It’s Time to Getting Planting, Vancouver!

If you’re looking to grow your own vegetables this year, it’s high time to get serious about rolling up your sleeves and getting back into the garden!

In the interest of getting as many herb and vegetable enthusiasts on the right track to food-producing crops this spring and summer, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite seed sources for inspiration:

WEST COAST SEEDS | You can find outposts of West Coast Seeds displayed on racks at hardware, gardening and grocery stores around Vancouver (enter your location in their store locator for the closest place near you). Bonus: the West Coast Seeds website is loaded with information on everything from ‘garden wisdom’ and composting advice to plant zone identification graphs and “How To” cheat sheets for vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. DETAILS

BC ECO SEED CO-OP | Not just any seeds, the precious little packages from BC Eco Seed Co-op include showstoppers like UBC Farm bush beans and strawflowers, Glorious Organics Frizzy Lizzy Mustard and Painted Mountain Corn, Good Earth Farms pumpkins, and many more vegetable, herb, grain and flower seeds. Seeds are sourced from local superstar farmers, and gathered into one central location for convenient purchase. The Black Krim Tomato from Saanich Organics is looking nice! Check out the full line-up (including New for 2023 seeds) here. DETAILS

UBC BOTANICAL GARDEN | Volunteers at the UBC Botanical Garden collect open-pollinated seeds from the garden grounds and these seeds are available for purchase at $4 per package. Take a look at the current list of seeds available here, but be sure to phone to confirm availability before you make plans to head to the shop. DETAILS

NORTH VANCOUVER SEED LIBRARY | On a budget? Not only does The North Vancouver Seed Library boast a phenomenal selection of seeds that have been gathered, processed and ‘saved’ by locals, but “…with an aim to create greener spaces, encourage people to grow their own food, and facilitate community learning”, this joint initiative between the North Vancouver City Library and the Edible Garden Project also lends seed to the public at no cost AND they have books on gardening to help. DETAILS

RAVENSONG SEEDS | Farm owner Jessy Delleman grows medicinal plants and herbs on a small farm in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. Delleman and her team also use ethical harvesting techniques to save seeds from wild plants and herbs. As a result, the Ravensong seed inventory offers everything from wild strawberry and skullcap seeds to stinging nettle and clary sage seeds: a great hub for exploring the world of wildcrafting and plant medicine. DETAILS

PLANTS | Not sure you are ready to plant from seed? There are so many great garden centres in Vancouver that get the the hard part out of the way by planting and tending the beginnings of herbs and vegetables for you. We recommend Southlands Nursery and Figaro’s Garden – both have excellent reputations, healthy, happy plants, good soil, all the seeds and many green thumbs on deck, ready to impart gardening intel.

Did we miss someone? | Do you have a favourite source for seeds that should have been included in this list, but wasn’t? Comment below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca