Mike DiPietro Does The Dishes

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

In this edition, we work up an appetite joining local photographer (Seasons of East Van) and man-about-town, Mike DiPietro, on his typical Sunday route along the Drive, “taking photos and popping in and out of places to fuel up”…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

I’m not a huge “going out for breakfast person”, so I’d likely stop at Prado for a “cookie with no name” or JJ Bean for a “chocolate chunk cookie” and a quick shot of espresso to get the day started.



Prado 1938 Commercial Dr. MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

After that first shot of espresso, I’m likely looking for a slower, sit down cup – La Tana is my place for an Americano.



Caffè La Tana 635 Commercial Dr. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

We’re going to take a quick break on the patio at Sweet Cherubim with a spinach and feta samosa and a hemp cookie.



Sweet Cherubim 1105 Commercial Dr. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

After a couple more laps of Commercial, I’ll probably need to refuel during happy hour, and the best deal right now – paired with really good pizza – is at Community Pizza on the Drive on Sundays!



Community Taps & Pizza 1191 Commercial Dr. MAP

What’s for dinner?

Red Duck Curry at Kin Kao.



Kin Kao 903 Commercial Drive MAP

What’s for dessert?

Since we’re at the North end and are going to be ending the night heading towards Main, the dessert stop has to be Earnest Ice Cream for a Cookies & Cream scoop (or two).



Earnest Ice Cream (Frances St.) 1485 Frances St. MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

Boxcar is where I prefer to end the night, usually starting with a “Good Company and company”, and continuing to work my way around the cocktail list with some friends.

