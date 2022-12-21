We Want to Hide Out in This Nifty Bowen Island Airstream Trailer, Indefinitely

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Boy oh boy, do we ever want to escape the city to spend a night (or, if we’re being completely honest, every night from now until the New Year) in the Wildernest Airstream trailer. Mike and Bean Benson – the husband-and-wife team behind the Bowen Island “getaway” – recently got in touch to offer us the opportunity to do just that. When a scheduling conflict got in our way, Vancouver-based photographer Ryan Voigt stepped in to save the day by taking the trip for us. His mission: to document his visit and answer a few questions about it so that we could mentally and visually immerse ourselves in the experience, in the meantime. Check out Voigt’s answers and photos below…

What were your first and most lasting impressions of Wildernest? The most impactful part of staying at Wildernest was the immediate feeling of seclusion upon arrival. It’s a short trip on foot from the road to the accommodation, but you feel miles away. As someone often looking for a convenient and accessible way to escape into the wilderness, this feeling really stuck with me.

Tell us about something from the experience that you couldn’t capture with your camera? For me the beautiful light in the evening/morning really didn’t translate in camera, and I’d encourage anyone staying here to wake up a little earlier to catch the sunrise!

Upon reflection, which item do you wish you would have brought with you, and that you recommend visitors pack for their own stay? It might seem like a silly mistake (and it is) but I forgot to pack a book! There’s not a ton to do up there – and that’s obviously the main draw – so I wish I had packed something to read.

What is the thing that you wished you had left at home and would urge visitors NOT to bring with them? I know it might seem tempting to pack an extra blanket or something warm when looking at the Airstream, but it’s incredibly well insulated and heated with its own thermostat, no need for any additional warmth, in my opinion.

Note on accessibility: This property is on the far end of the island, and you really do need a car to access it especially if you want to make trips into town during the day. This is something to know before heading out that way!

As you can see from the photo gallery below, this isn’t just any ordinary trailer: the iconic 70s-era Airstream is fully modernized inside, equipped with many amenities and extra comforts. Furthermore, it’s nestled in a natural setting that makes the most of the trailer’s many windows and feels completely out of touch with the city (but it is just a brief ferry ride from Horseshoe Bay). Share our feeling of wanderlust/escapism? Book your own single night or extended mini-vacation here ASAP – spaces are filling up!