Heads Up / Strathcona

Be a ‘Local Tourist’ at Kid Sister’s One-Day-Only Pop Up Market, Dec. 10

Portrait

So great: Local Tourist Pop Up model, Max Tamoto’s grandma

We like Kid Sister Skin Care – a lot. Not just because their products are great, but also because Kid Sister’s owner, Max Tamoto, is a creative, inspired and community-minded talent who does neat stuff. Case in point: Tamoto’s upcoming Local Tourist Pop Up.

To celebrate Kid Sister’s first anniversary, Tamoto has rounded up a crew of like-minded small businesses for a one day shopping event at Strathcona’s Picnics Studio. Get your hands on lush skincare, candles, bath salts (and other bath-related potions), as well as ceramics, artwork and jewellery.

The line up is not only all local, but also super cool. Don’t just take our word for it though – check out the list of vendors below:

Kid Sister Skincare
Jeumont Skin
Ripple and Rise
Shayelily Jewelry
Amara Blue Designs
Teahouse Candle
Salty Beach Bath Co
Grounded By GG
Peachi Summer
Daisy Browns Ceramics
Prosciutto+Pine
Yes! Dog Treats

The Local Tourist Pop Up is taking place at 881 East Hastings Street this Saturday, December 10th, from 11am to 6pm. Admission is free (and dogs are welcome too) but you can RSVP in advance here.

Picnics Studio
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
881 E Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6A 3Y1 | WEBSITE
Be a ‘Local Tourist’ at Kid Sister’s One-Day-Only Pop Up Market, Dec. 10
Make Space On Your Calendar

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Get Comfy at ‘Carb Night’, Popping up at Coho Commissary on Nov. 4th

Bar Gobo’s New Weekly “Joyride” Pop-Up Event Kicks Off November 6th

Heads-Up: ‘Clay In Colour’ Group Exhibition Opens at Picnics Studio July 15 – 17

Who is Neil Hillbrandt?

From Hard-Hitting to Innovating: Rags Narine Names His ‘Definitive Records’

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

Popular

Our Guide to This Month’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

Stars, Bibs and More: the First-Ever Michelin Guide to Vancouver, Mapped

Celebrate the Incoming New Year with NYE 2023 Decadence at Anh and Chi

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Five Films to Stream Online During the 22nd Whistler Film Festival

Beginning today (Monday, December 5th) until January 2nd, the majority of this year's program is available to watch online - without the hassle of transportation, traffic, snow or hotel reservations!
Heads Up / North Vancouver

Combine Art Fair Returns to Griffin Art Projects for Its Second Year, Dec. 8-11

A new art show at North Van’s Griffin Art Projects brings together gallerists representing emerging and established artists for a fresh perspective on contemporary art and collecting.

2 Places
Heads Up

Our Guide to This Month’s Holiday Markets, Fairs and Pop-Ups

We mapped out a holiday shopping list designed for those, like us, who would rather opt out of the mall madness in favour of a more convivial and community-minded atmosphere...

16 Places
Heads Up / West End

Here’s What Happened at Last Night’s ‘Canada’s Great Kitchen Party Vancouver’

Check out Thursday night's regional qualifier results, along with our exclusive photo gallery from the event.