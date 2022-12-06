Be a ‘Local Tourist’ at Kid Sister’s One-Day-Only Pop Up Market, Dec. 10

We like Kid Sister Skin Care – a lot. Not just because their products are great, but also because Kid Sister’s owner, Max Tamoto, is a creative, inspired and community-minded talent who does neat stuff. Case in point: Tamoto’s upcoming Local Tourist Pop Up.

To celebrate Kid Sister’s first anniversary, Tamoto has rounded up a crew of like-minded small businesses for a one day shopping event at Strathcona’s Picnics Studio. Get your hands on lush skincare, candles, bath salts (and other bath-related potions), as well as ceramics, artwork and jewellery.

The line up is not only all local, but also super cool. Don’t just take our word for it though – check out the list of vendors below:

Kid Sister Skincare

Jeumont Skin

Ripple and Rise

Shayelily Jewelry

Amara Blue Designs

Teahouse Candle

Salty Beach Bath Co

Grounded By GG

Peachi Summer

Daisy Browns Ceramics

Prosciutto+Pine

Yes! Dog Treats

The Local Tourist Pop Up is taking place at 881 East Hastings Street this Saturday, December 10th, from 11am to 6pm. Admission is free (and dogs are welcome too) but you can RSVP in advance here.