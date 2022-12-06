Be a ‘Local Tourist’ at Kid Sister’s One-Day-Only Pop Up Market, Dec. 10

We like Kid Sister Skin Care – a lot. Not just because their products are great, but also because Kid Sister’s owner, Max Tamoto, is a creative, inspired and community-minded talent who does neat stuff. Case in point: Tamoto’s upcoming Local Tourist Pop Up.
To celebrate Kid Sister’s first anniversary, Tamoto has rounded up a crew of like-minded small businesses for a one day shopping event at Strathcona’s Picnics Studio. Get your hands on lush skincare, candles, bath salts (and other bath-related potions), as well as ceramics, artwork and jewellery.
The line up is not only all local, but also super cool. Don’t just take our word for it though – check out the list of vendors below:
Kid Sister Skincare
Jeumont Skin
Ripple and Rise
Shayelily Jewelry
Amara Blue Designs
Teahouse Candle
Salty Beach Bath Co
Grounded By GG
Peachi Summer
Daisy Browns Ceramics
Prosciutto+Pine
Yes! Dog Treats
The Local Tourist Pop Up is taking place at 881 East Hastings Street this Saturday, December 10th, from 11am to 6pm. Admission is free (and dogs are welcome too) but you can RSVP in advance here.
There are 0 comments