Granville Island’s Upstart & Crow Book Introduces “Top Shelf” Book and Beverage Soirée

Make a note: Granville Island’s Upstart & Crow is hosting a book- and beverage-filled soirée next week.

The already inviting bookstore will be taking things up a notch by introducing extended hours, ‘Book Sommeliers’, and a cocktail bar into the equation on Friday, December 2nd and Saturday, December 3rd. They are calling it “Top Shelf”.

The Upstart & Crow crew are offering two 90-minute time slots each day – at 6pm and 8pm – with tickets going for $45 each. Tickets include snacks and one drink (cocktails will be crafted using Provincial Spirits), plus a $25 gift certificate for Upstart & Crow books! Get a head-start on your holiday shopping by taking full advantage of the knowledgeable ‘Book Sommeliers’, who will be available to make suggestions for everyone on your list.

Grab a friend and get ready to see what happens when you blend the comfort of bookshelves with the vibes of a jazz club! More information about Top Shelf and tickets can be found here.