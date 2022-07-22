Coho Collective Announces Opening of New Victoria Commissary Location

The Goods from Coho Collective & Coho Coffee

Victoria, BC | Coho Collective (“Coho” or the “Company”) (TSXV: COHO), creator of Canada’s premier commissary kitchen and food production spaces, is excited to announce the imminent opening of a new facility (“Coho Victoria”), located at 1701 Douglas Street, Victoria, British Columbia, by August of 2022. Coho Victoria is part of Coho’s long-term mission to build lasting communities in the food and beverage technology industry across the country.

Coho Victoria will be Coho’s first physical footprint on Vancouver Island, where there is a high demand for shared kitchen spaces and real estate as a whole. Located in the heart of Victoria’s downtown core at The Victoria Public Market at the Hudson, the 2,324 square foot space features eight stations for up to 16 potential businesses, including ghost kitchens, caterers, consumer packaged goods companies, and R&D for restaurants.

“Victoria is one of the most beautiful cities in British Columbia, and one with diverse population growth,” says Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho Collective. “We have big plans in this city and are thrilled to announce the opening of our new commissary kitchen in our province’s capital and help to drive more food concepts to the area. This is our first Victoria location and a second is expected to open this fall.”

