Vancouverites / East Vancouver

Talking About Artistic Collaboration with “Art Husbands” Atheana Picha and Hue Nguyen

Portrait

Although their friendship grew out of a series of small interactions during their art school days at Langara College, the artistic relationship between Atheana Picha and Hue Nguyen began when they shared an artist residency at the James Black Gallery last year and has most recently manifested in their upcoming art show at the Slice of Life Gallery (March 17-22). Ahead of the opening, we asked the pair to describe their dynamic…


How and when did you know that your collaborative art relationship would work?

Atheana: I am a huge fan of Hue’s work, specifically their drawings. We have similar tastes in colours and we both like to take up space with our 2D work. Hue invited me to do a residency with them at the James Black Gallery in fall 2021, where we became each other’s “art husbands” because our work fit so well together. I feel a lot of trust handing them my work.

Hue: It was so obvious to me how incredibly talented and driven Atheana is, among other things. I actually never imagined or expected I would work with her in a creative capacity, but as soon as I saw the group residency that the James Black Gallery was holding, she was the first person to come to mind. To my surprise, she was totally on board to work with me, even though we weren’t particularly close. We had absolutely no idea if our work would blend well together…but in the back of my head, I figured if I was going to fail at a project, I could easily fail with Atheana, because I knew how much I could learn from her. The first day of our residency we talked about methods and colours and how we would try to complement each other. The whole experience just ended up being so natural. We both pretty quickly learned that we are very similar. Now, Atheana is one of my closest friends; she is my “art husband” through and through.

“I’m sure there are numerous artists who don’t need that friendship aspect to work together, but it’s such a vital part of the experience for me, knowing that I can truly trust and communicate with another person on a creative level.”

What are the most valuable qualities that you seek out in another artist for collaboration? Or, what one thing about Hue’s/Atheana’s art or artistic process do you admire most (and maybe even wish you could possess yourself)?

A: I’m quite a control freak with my work, so I’m picky about who I will work with for collaborative pieces. Work ethic is important to me, and that goes hand-in-hand with ambition. I don’t want to be around people who are afraid to apply themselves to their work or art calls or whatever. I think if you’re passionate about something, then you really have to dive in. That’s something I see in Hue – we both are working to be the best artists we can be all the time. I also like to see when people are willing to take creative risks, because it adds excitement to a project and the opportunity for growth. I like to work with people who are excited about art and, most importantly, are willing to have fun. Hue and I shared a lot of laughs during our residency, and that’s something that made it so memorable for me.

H: Personally, I struggle with a control complex and have never done well in creative collaboration experiences. Before I had collaborated with Atheana, I knew nothing about her process and had only seen her work on Instagram. There were a few times when we both ended up in the sculpture studio at school while simultaneously hammering out projects. Atheana’s delicate hand with shading blows me away, but what most gravitated me towards her was her work ethic and drive. It was very clear that nothing would stop Atheana from attaining her goals, and I really resonated with that since I’m exactly the same.

I imagine that the collaborative process is both a good personal growing experience and useful for your individual art practice. What has been your biggest takeaway from working with Hue/Atheana and how will it affect your process going forward?

A: Working with Hue taught me to let my guard down. Hue and I would trade drawings and get working, and I knew that whatever Hue cooked up on that page would be beautiful, and interact with whatever marks I made in an interesting way. It was an emotional process. Learning to trust is a lot easier said than done, especially with something like art, that I carry so close to my heart. Working with Hue opened a world of possibilities for me to reconsider many things about my drawings, like using different tools, types of mark making and shading techniques. It was a pleasure to work with them, and I’m looking forward to our future projects together!

H: In technical aspects, Atheana taught me how she shades with coloured pencil – applying that to my own work was an absolute game changer. The biggest takeaway, though, was how important it was that Atheana and I respect and admire each other. I’m sure there are numerous artists who don’t need that friendship aspect to work together, but it’s such a vital part of the experience for me, knowing that I can truly trust and communicate with another person on a creative level. It makes all the difference for me if a project is going to be successful or not.

  • Nguyen_EverySoOftenIEndure
  • Photo 2021-11-16, 11 17 41 AM
  • lostcontrol
  • Photo 2021-04-05, 1 31 11 PM
  • 8x10
  • Photo 2020-06-15, 5 14 51 PM

Atheana Picha and Hue Nguyen are popping up at the Slice of Life Gallery, March 17th to 22nd. Their show includes individual pieces from each artist, as well as some collaborations. Get more info and reserve your spot (recommended but not required) here.

Slice of Life Gallery & Studios
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1636 Venables Street) | 604.707.0708 | WEBSITE
Talking About Artistic Collaboration with “Art Husbands” Atheana Picha and Hue Nguyen
Sign Up Now for One of Slice of Life’s ‘Skateboard Making 101’ Workshops

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Heads Up / Strathcona

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

The second in a series of dinners, designed to introduce some of the lesser known regional flavours of India to the table, is happening on Monday, March 21st.

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Valuable Reminder of the Human Element Behind Every Artifact

Kim Luttich, curator and designer of Main Street's Hero's Welcome shares one in a collection of donated pins and the handwritten personal message that accompanied it.

Chinatown

Heads-Up: Say Hey Cafe Now Open In Chinatown

Say Hey Cafe is now open and serving up a very tasty selection of sandwiches! We slipped in to order our first taste yesterday.

8 Places
The Dishes / Railtown Japantown

Akiyo Tani Does ‘The Dishes’

In this edition, the General Manager and Co-owner of Dosanko Japanese restaurant, takes us for a spin around town to visit some of her current favourite places for eating and drinking.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

A First Look Inside “Wild Thing”, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

On my visit to tour the space, the room was still very much under construction, but even with the windows papered up, light from the skylights above provided more than enough light to see the shape of things to come.

Heads Up / Commercial Drive

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

The one-night-only menu will be pooling creativity from the extended La Tana restaurant 'famiglia', including some new and unusual flavours and wines.

Popular

10 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 585

An agenda of the cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver from March 10th to 17th, 2022.

Heads Up / Strathcona

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

The second in a series of dinners, designed to introduce some of the lesser known regional flavours of India to the table, is happening on Monday, March 21st.

2 Places
Community News

DownLow Chicken Shack Launches New Flavour on St. Patrick’s Day

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

8 Places
The Dishes / Yaletown

Chanthy Yen Does ‘The Dishes’

With a demanding schedule involving a weekly commute between Vancouver and Ottawa (and back again), what does Chef Yen look forward to eating in Vancouver? We recently caught up with him to find out...

Vancouverites

See more from Vancouverites
Vancouverites

Artist Alex Smyth on Being a “Sore Thumb” and Creating a More Colourful Community

We recently asked the illustrator, ceramist and curator of the Playground Pop-Up art market to tell us about her practice, inspirations, and the importance of communal art spaces.

Vancouverites

On Being Kind and Putting the ‘Fun’ in Fundraiser with Local Artist, Lisa Taniguchi

The artist behind the Be Kind Club tells us a bit more about the initiative she founded and her own practice of creating.

Vancouverites / Victoria

Artist Elise McLauchlan On Music, Mistake Making, And The Inner Workings of Wood.

Not only does the artist carve wood bowls, vases, plates and candleholders with stunningly simple lines, she also offers woodcarving courses for those interested in developing their own skill.

Vancouverites

A Handful of Questions With Maxine Tamoto of Kid Sister Skin Care

We recently caught up with the local brand's founder to ask a few questions about her move into the world of skin care and the challenges of launching a small business solo.