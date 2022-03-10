Heads Up / Strathcona

The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee Announce New Collab: ‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland

Portrait

If you love Indian food then you won’t want to miss the The Indian Pantry’s next collaboration dinner, happening Monday, March 21st at Coho Coffee in Strathcona.

‘Aikyam’: A Harmony Away from the Motherland is the second in a series of dinners designed to introduce some of the lesser known regional flavours of India to the table. This edition of the series joins up two Mumbai-born and now Vancouver-based chefs: Chef Tushar Tondvalkar (Indian Pantry) and Chef Vish Mayekar (Pepino’s, Caffe La Tana). Together, the two chefs they’ve created a six-course meal drawing inspiration from their shared cultural background and current Pacific Northwest location. Curious what that looks like? Check out the full menu below:

All in, the dinner will set you back $138.93 (including taxes) per person. Diners can also take the experience one step further by opting for wine pairings or by sipping on a new complementary cocktail fixed up by the Coho Coffee crew just for the event (both will be available to purchase the night of). Two seatings are available, from 5:30-8pm and 8:30-11pm. Get your tickets here.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
Experience a Taste of India with The Indian Pantry and Coho Coffee

