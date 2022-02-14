‘Frieze Los Angeles’ Art Fair Takes Place February 17-20

We’re headed to the City of Angels to soak in all things art at Frieze Los Angeles, taking place February 17-20. The first in-person fair since 2020, Frieze LA brings together over 100 of the world’s leading art galleries, offering visitors a survey of what’s happening in the contemporary art world.

Previously held at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, the fair takes place at a new location this year in Beverly Hills. Highlights include major new works and installations by internationally renowned artists such as Kehinde Wiley, Jenny Holzer, Sterling Ruby, Thomas Houseago and María Berrío. The fair also serves as a deep dive into LA’s art scene.

Fair director Christine Messineo, who is interested in the connection between art, craft, and design in the city, says: “I hope this edition of Frieze Los Angeles, my first as director, will be a moment to shine a light on what is already here – the institutions that are integral to the cultural landscape of the city – and to make connections.” Through sections of the fair like Focus LA and Frieze Projects, visitors will be introduced to LA-based emerging artists, artist-driven projects, activists, and makers.

Focus LA, curated by Amanda Hunt, Director of Public Programs & Creative Practice at the soon-to-open Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, shines a spotlight on 11 young galleries, presenting risk-taking artist projects. First-time galleries include Baert Gallery, Garden, Gattopardo, In Lieu, Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Marta, Stanley’s and Stars. Returning participants include Bel Ami, Charlie James Gallery and Parker Gallery. I love that I’ve never heard of any of these galleries!

BIPOC Exchange for Frieze Projects is organized by Los Angeles-based artist and activist Tanya Aguiñiga. It is dedicated to ten local, artist-led social impact projects and will take place in the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Wilshire Garden, a communal space adjacent to the main fair. Participating organizations include The People’s Pottery Project, which supports and empowers formerly incarcerated women, trans and non-binary individuals by offering paid training, employment and a creative community.

Taking place concurrently is Felix Art Fair at the Hotel Roosevelt, with 60 exhibitors from around the world, and SPRING/BREAK Art Show. SPRING/BREAK, an exhibition platform which takes place in underused, nontraditional venues for displaying art, returns for its 3rd exhibition under the 2022 theme, HEARSAY:HERESY at a new location in Culver City.

And across the city, we look forward to checking out an array of exhibitions at major institutions, galleries, and artist-run spaces alike. It’ll be a whirlwind week of art!



Frieze Los Angeles California 9900 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles MAP

The Beverly Hilton Hotel California 9876 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills MAP

The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel California 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles MAP