Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

With sadness, love, and profound thanks for the time that we had with him, we are sorry to let you know that Andrew Morrison passed away at Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday, October 14th due to complications associated with cancer.
This news will come as a shock to many. Andrew was fighting an extremely aggressive cancer and it moved fast. Sharing that publicly was not what he wanted. He never wanted to see pity in anyone’s eyes when they were talking to him. He wanted to be treated the way he had always been treated.
Andrew leaves behind his wife, Michelle Sproule, and his two sons James Morrison and Alexander (Pip) Morrison. He also leaves his mother Laura West, his brother Alexander Morrison, and his sister Kate Sinclair Duncan as well as many extended family and friends.
Andrew was a father, husband, and friend as well as a writer, skateboarder, historian, campfire builder, road tripper, dog owner, and Canucks fan. He was gentle, full of love, and always up for adventure. He was fiercely dedicated to his work and his community, but there was nothing in the world more important to him than his family, particularly his sons James and Pip.
Andrew and his wife, Michelle, were best friends, parents and business partners. They built Scout together and to them Scout was never a job, but a privilege and an opportunity. The way they saw it, Scout was a channel to support the people they admired: wave makers, risk takers, and independent spirits who got out there to foster a sense of connectedness within and between our communities. That will not change.
As Andrew and Michelle planned, Scout will remain a voice for small businesses, emerging artists, and real people who want to enrich the world around them.
Rather than focus on the frustration and sadness we feel about the fact that he had to leave us too soon, we – his family – choose to celebrate the good times we shared while we were together. In that spirit, Michelle has compiled a small gallery of photos below. Please have a look and remember what a beautiful person Andrew was.
Rather than ‘share’ the news of Andrew’s death on social media, we encourage you to go to a local and independently owned restaurant, brewery, bar or café and raise a glass in his honour. That’s the way Andrew would have wanted it.
I am so very sorry to learn this sad news. Scout is a terrific achievement and a legacy. My condolences to his family.
Because this was kept private, it’s such a sad surprise. Sending deep condolences to the entire family, our F&B community, and everyone whose lives Andrew touched.
He certainly was a special person and everything described here. He will be so missed
I’m am in tears. My condolences Michelle. Please let me know if there is anything I can do.
Lots of love Michelle, as always.
Gutted. Such a huge loss to this community. Andrew and I would talk about his vision back when he was a waiter, and his drive to achieve it always inspired me to push harder on my own. We dreamed, debated, and collaborated on so many things in the early days, and even when we disagreed it was with a pint in hand and a laugh right after.
The legacy Andrew leaves casts a large shadow on those that will follow him in his work on building and supporting this community. We all have some heavy lifting to do to catch up.
I’ll miss you Andrew, thank you for all that you did.
In shock and so saddened by this terrible loss. Condolences to his family and friends.
Deep condolences.
I am genuinely shocked and saddened to hear this devastating news. My condolences to you Michelle, your sons, and all of Andrew’s family and friends.
Andrew and Scout gave me my “professional” historical writing start. Andrew had confidence in my ability to tell stories, before I had the confidence in my own ability. I will forever be grateful for that.
I am going to raise a glass to him right now in one of the many excellent Mount Pleasant watering holes!
This is heart breaking news. My thoughts are with you, Michelle. Every interaction I ever had with Andrew was inspiring and energetic.
This is so sad!
I will miss Andrew – always ready to listen and he put up with my bad jokes.
Always enjoyed his way of looking at the world – glad I got to play some golf with him.
Rest easy Andrew and love to your family – you left us more enlightened and more open-minded.
Sir you will be missed. Love to your family.
Andrew is a great person. Never had a ton of interactions but the ones I did, he was very respectful and professional. Definitely a massive loss for everyone that knew him. My heart goes out to his family and friends.
Cheers, Andrew for doing it your way! It’s a shock to hear and such a loss for your family and the culinary community but will raise a glass and toast you and the legacy you have left. Thank you for all you did.
Brilliant write up, for a man that truly brought with him to this earth health and purity that aren’t seen often enough.
That beauty, for me and my time with Andrew (Shakey then nicknamed) has always been something I’ve cherished and will now more so than ever.
I’ve missed him for years and having messaged again with him after such a long break was really wonderful.
I am fortunate, and so appreciate having had him in my
Life.
And am fiercely proud to be able to call him my friend.
Thankyou for this great article Scout…
Love you Andrew
So sorry to hear this news. Sending condolences to all his friends and family. His voice will be missed.
Sending you love with this horrible loss. Andrew was a shining light in our city. Shocked and so sad to hear this
Andrew was a fierce ally. He will be greatly missed. Much love to your family.
Deepest condolences Michelle, to you and nd your family.
.
Deep sadness over here. I was lucky enough to meet Andrew a few times, he was always kind. Will be missed.
One of the kindest men I ever met, with so much energy, and a dedication to family and to our city that was (and remains, through Scout) unparalleled. I am so sorry for you loss, Michelle, and for the loss experienced by your two boys. Such a gutting loss for all who knew him, had every been given the opportunity to speak with Andrew (always cheerful, always engaged), and through Scout had become familiar with Andrew’s good works.
Oh no! So sorry to learn of this! The local food scene and industry will be diminished by his passing. My condolences to Michelle and the rest of Andrew’s family.
Andrew was a true gentleman and scholar of the culinary world and beyond. You can say what you like about the man but he lived a full life many of us will never come close to and leaves a legacy in this city that will exist forever. Love and strength to Michelle and the kids and everyone who loved Andrew in his personal and professional life – which is thousands of people. We won’t see his likeness again anytime soon.
Rest In Peace my friend.
Michelle, to you and your family my deepest condolences. I will hold in my heart Andrew’s impish smile and boyish nature. He was a tireless champion of our industry. I have eternal gratitude for the support he gave to all of us who dreamed and started our own businesses. My glass is raised in his honour.
Deep condolences to you, Michelle, and to your family and dear ones. Andrew’s early work (waiterforum) helped me to connect with what would become my hospitality industry family, during a mid-life career change. I am grateful for having met him.
Fuck…
Thinking about you and the boys, Michelle.
CC
Lighting incense in a cottage in Japan to help him on his journey. Such a shocker, such a loss, such a tribute, such a life ~ raise the glasses and raise your game. Go live live live.
PS recalling right away sharing the stage with him at Pecha Kucha all star, quite a night + railtown life, invisible alleys, shining a light…