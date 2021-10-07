CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The Unassuming North Van Brewery Serving Up Beer and History

Scout’s alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver was designed to grow with our brewing scene, so from time to time – like right now – we add new entries.

Founded by Simon Koldyk and open since July 2019, Streetcar Brewing’s inspiration is North Vancouver’s historic (now obsolete) streetcar system, which functioned from 1906 to 1947 and earned the area its former nickname of the “Streetcar Suburb”.

Around the corner from the Shipyards District onto 1st Street East, and down a cement stairwell, you’ll find the unassuming and welcoming Streetcar tasting room and brewery. Industrial yet cozy, the taproom and seating area extends into an alleyway patio, including two fire pits.

Favourite beer to date: Small batch brews and high turnover abound at Streetcar! So, while upon last visit the ‘All Hands on Deck’ Session IPA (4% ABV) hit the spot, a glass of anything outdoors in a coveted fireside seat is sure to do the trick.