FROM THE COLLECTION // An Artistic Homage to Our Chinese and Indigenous Histories

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“I live on the North Shore and work in Chinatown, and also call the Chinese Garden my home for the last two years as an Artist-in-residence, so it’s a way for me to contemplate on the land and its shared histories, as well as both cultures’ (Chinese and Indigenous) relation in terms of living and labour.”

In this special edition of From the Collection, we hear from Lam Wong, Artist/Co-Curator (Rivers Have Mouth exhibit) and Artist-in-residence (Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 2019-2021) about the historical inspirations behind his original multimedia art installation…