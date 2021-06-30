Heads Up / Fraserhood

‘Pizza Boy Pizza’ Now Popping Up Every Weekend at East Van’s Ubuntu

Portrait

Rejoice! There’s some delicious seasonal sourdough pizza coming out of the oven at Ubuntu Canteen right now, courtesy of Pizza Boy Pizza (formerly Sweet Boy Creampuffs)!

The Paris-born OG sweet boy, Cham Sbouai, is now making takeout pizzas to order at the Fraserhood restaurant every weekend, Friday through Sunday, from 5pm to 10pm. The pies are approximately 12″ with topping selections that vary week-to-week (and possibly day-to-day) depending on what’s in season and especially inspiring. Past pizzas include Manilla clams, bechamel, persillade, preserved lemon and pecorino; Zucchini, bagna cauda, feta, and basil; Roasted Fennel, goat feta, black olive tapenade and bechamel; among several others.

The menu also includes a vegetable salad and the option to add dip for your crust (a no-brainer). Miss the sweet boy’s dessert? Pizza Boy also offers a rotating dessert, such as lemon verbena and white chocolate custard with rhubarb and hazelnut crumbs.

Orders can be placed online here.

As an added bonus, since Ubuntu is currently operating as Pizza Boy Pizza headquarters, it’s also super easy to get your hands on some delicious wine to accompany your dinner from their tight selection of natural offerings. If you’re extra lucky and have the forethought to pack some glasses, you can enjoy all of the deliciousness on the nearby public patio.

Ubuntu Canteen
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4194 Fraser St. | 604-339-7360 | WEBSITE
‘Pizza Boy Pizza’ Now Popping Up Every Weekend at East Van’s Ubuntu
Ubuntu Canteen Seeks New Member to Join Small Team

There are 0 comments

Fraserhood

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside ‘Oh Carolina’, Opening Soon in East Van

The more I get to know about this place the more I'm jealous that it isn't located around the corner from my house.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Bells and Whistles’ Nostalgic Ballpark Chili Fries

This stuff satisfies nostalgic cravings for old ballparks, carnivals and other places that probably shouldn't be serving food.

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Pecorino Garlic Knots at Savio Volpe

I try to avoid preceding meals with a bunch of carbs, but I'll make happy exceptions when they're warm and loaded like this.

Diner / Fraserhood

Fraserhood’s Say Mercy to Launch New ‘B-Side’ Outdoor Sandwich Shop

The Italian-American BBQ restaurant at Fraser & 27th is taking full advantage of the City's new pop-up plaza program.

Restaurant Graveyard / Fraserhood

Remembering a Charming Fraserhood Restaurant That Was Doomed From the Start

It is a cruel facet of the human experience that sometimes young, well-loved restaurants close before their time...

Opening Soon / Fraserhood

Inside the Fraserhood’s Imminent Say Mercy!

The highly anticipated 60-seat Italian-meets-American BBQ restaurant concept will open to the public on January 18.

Popular

Opening Soon / False Creek

Take a Look Inside Alimentaria Mexicana, Opening Soon on Granville Island

Ernesto Gomez's new Mexican restaurant concept is almost ready to go in the old Edible Canada location.

Intelligence Briefs

On No More Takeout Cocktails and Chefs Worrying About the Rising Cost of Food

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds food security woes and new spots getting good reviews.

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try This Beautiful Ukrainian Honey Cake in East Van

The uncomplicated, many layered Honey Cake (aka 'Medovic') is one of the more popular desserts in Slavic countries.

Community News / The Okanagan

Tinhorn Creek Vineyards Announces Appointment of New Winemaker, Leandro Nosal

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 9

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Previous
Kasama Chocolate Teams Up With La Glace Ice Cream for New Summer Treats
Next
Short Film Teases Reopening of Characteristically Noisy New York City

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Burnaby

Local Art Sale to Support Indian Residential School Survivors On Now Until July 4th

Starting today, 14 local artists are coming together to put on the virtual show of paintings, ceramics and more.

Heads Up

Vancouver’s New Farmers Markets, Mapped

7 Places

Our map to the VFM markets includes two new midweek additions. Find the location that works best for you!

Heads Up

Check Out the Trailer for ‘Roadrunner’, a New Film About Anthony Bourdain

The new film is "an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon."

Heads Up / Kitsilano

New Exhibit ‘That Which Sustains Us’ Opens This Week at the Museum of Vancouver

This new installation will help us understand how different peoples have interacted with Greater Vancouver's natural environment.