Vaccine Passports for Restaurants, Yes or No?

Before things return to some semblance of normal there might be an in-between time when unrestricted dining inside restaurants could require proof of vaccination against Covid-19. Such ‘vaccine passports’ could come in a variety of forms, from digital apps to government issued cards. It’s one of the ways in which other nations (eg. Japan, Israel, Denmark) are already accelerating their return to life with concerts, weddings, conventions, sporting events, restaurants and bars. Here in BC, discussions are already taking place about introducing something similar, which begs the question…
Come on now. Like a restaurant is really going to try enforcing this? They already failed with the whole household only grouping.
I support this once everyone has had an opportunity to be vaccinated. At that point, people have a choice whether to become vaccinated and re-enter society, or remain unvaccinated and shelter at home. This is a temporary solution until herd immunity is achieved and the virus subsides.
I wouldn’t pin the failure on the restaurants. It was too big an ask. Ditto this, I think, though I’m all for it if it more quickly advances the ball toward herd immunity.
Hey Bob! Restaurants were not responsible for enforcing what was actually a ‘guideline’ and not a provincial health order!! But hey, thanks for dog piling on our industry anyway.
Many countries require proof of vaccination against things like Yellow Fever, polio etc. For the simple reason that vaccinations are effective against devastating disease spread.
I would appreciate business requiring vaccination proof from its customers, I would feel there is a serious effort to help everyone move on from this. Enough devastation has happened, I’m looking forward to a collaborative approach to solving this Covid-19 pandemic
Please, yes. When anti maskers and Covid conspirators are trying to pick a fight it makes it really simple. No passport, no dining. I don’t get paid minimum wage plus tips to risk putting myself in a violent situation to enforce guidelines. Means they’ll actually have to vaccinate me and not the rest of the population first though.
Vaccine passports should never be used. All vaccines are optional. Even travel vaccines are optional. No country required proof of vaccine in past for things like yellow fever, polio, hepatitus. It was only optional and recommended for less developed countries. Tipping is optional too. No law says you have to pay a tip. It is voluntary gift.
“No country required proof of vaccine in past for things like yellow fever, polio, hepatitus.”
With respect to your enthusiasm, this is just not true.
Actually many countries require proof of vaccination for any number of diseases before you can enter.
Keep in mind vaccine passports/tracing registrations in places such as Hong Kong/China, is served as a tool for contact tracing, as health measure protocols are still in place. So stakeholders need to have a common understanding of the actual purpose / benefits for such measure first, unless a restaurant can decide to only serve patrons that have been vaccinated, not to mention some of those documents may not even authentic.
A pre-covid like crowded restaurant won’t exist unless vaccination passports are required.
Remember smoking??
Not a chance these vaccines could of been approved in normal circumstances,
Therefore good luck to our bodies.