FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“I have a connection to Ernie, partly as a complex symbol of the city I love, but also as a symbol of a Dad’s love for his son.”

For this edition of From The Collection, Brendan Brooks, Operations Manager at the Museum of Vancouver, shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory…

“Somewhere buried in my personal storage is an Expo Ernie similar to this one. My dad had objections to Expo 86 – it was all non-union labor and he blames a lot of the housing issues we’re experiencing today on Vancouver pining to be “World Class”; but I was 3 years old and it was exciting. We did not have a lot of cash, but I know he saw how enamoured I was with Ernie. He did his best to find me a little piece of Vancouver Expo history. I have a connection to Ernie, partly as a complex symbol of the city I love, but also as a symbol of a Dad’s love for his son.”

Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
Museum of Vancouver
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
