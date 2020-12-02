Unique Restaurant Initiative Aims to Take New Refugees and Immigrants Out for Dinner

Five local restaurants have teamed up to create the “Feast for MOSAIC Families” initiative, which will be providing memorable dining experiences for newcomers to Vancouver who couldn’t afford them otherwise.

Help make this winter a positively unforgettable one for new immigrants and refugees by purchasing a gift certificate to any of the five the participating restaurants – Autostrada, Acorn, Burdock & Co, Ubuntu Canteen and Vij’s – which will be distributed by the MOSAIC organization to families and couples who are adjusting to life in Vancouver.

MOSAIC BC is a local non-profit that supports refugees and immigrants through a wide variety of programs, services, and workshops, including language courses, counselling and employment assistance.

By selecting the “Gift Certificates for MOSAIC Families” option on any of the five restaurants’ websites, not only will you be helping a handful of invaluable and diverse small businesses to survive the difficult season ahead, but you’ll also be contributing to an exceptionally warm and welcoming experience for someone unfamiliar with Vancouver and its restaurant scene.

Holiday cheer might not come easy this year, but now more than ever it’s important for us to muster up some good ol’ fashioned ‘the season of giving’ spirit. You can start by following the links to your favourite restaurants above and making your purchases now.

Autostrada Osteria 4811 Main St. MAP

Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP

Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP

Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St. MAP