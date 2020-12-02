Back to: Unique Restaurant Initiative Aims to Take New Refugees and Immigrants Out for Dinner
List Map

Unique Restaurant Initiative Aims to Take New Refugees and Immigrants Out for Dinner

Five local restaurants have teamed up to share some unforgettable dining experiences with new immigrant and refugee families.
Article
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Unique Restaurant Initiative Aims to Take New Refugees and Immigrants Out for Dinner

Portrait

Five local restaurants have teamed up to create the “Feast for MOSAIC Families” initiative, which will be providing memorable dining experiences for newcomers to Vancouver who couldn’t afford them otherwise.

Help make this winter a positively unforgettable one for new immigrants and refugees by purchasing a gift certificate to any of the five the participating restaurants – Autostrada, Acorn, Burdock & Co, Ubuntu Canteen and Vij’s – which will be distributed by the MOSAIC organization to families and couples who are adjusting to life in Vancouver.

MOSAIC BC is a local non-profit that supports refugees and immigrants through a wide variety of programs, services, and workshops, including language courses, counselling and employment assistance.

By selecting the “Gift Certificates for MOSAIC Families” option on any of the five restaurants’ websites, not only will you be helping a handful of invaluable and diverse small businesses to survive the difficult season ahead, but you’ll also be contributing to an exceptionally warm and welcoming experience for someone unfamiliar with Vancouver and its restaurant scene.

Holiday cheer might not come easy this year, but now more than ever it’s important for us to muster up some good ol’ fashioned ‘the season of giving’ spirit. You can start by following the links to your favourite restaurants above and making your purchases now.

Autostrada Osteria 4811 Main St. MAP
Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP
Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP
Ubuntu Canteen 4194 Fraser St. MAP
Vij's Restaurant 3106 Cambie St. MAP

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

Take This Out / Mt. Pleasant

TAKE THIS OUT // Grab One of These Beautiful Margherita Pies at Mt. Pleasant’s Sprezzatura

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Modern Asian ‘Saola’ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The 58-seater will be a chef-driven, modern take on the endless flavours, traditions and techniques of Southeast Asia. 

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Superbaba, Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

The Middle Eastern-themed restaurant aims to launch with take-out only service starting November 9th.

Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

New Exhibition by Joji Fukushima Opens This Month in Mount Pleasant

Designer Joji Fukushima's new exhibit of 100+ handmade wooden dishes is soon to pop up at the Japanese lifestyle shop, Itsumo.

TBT / Mt. Pleasant

10 Years Ago This Week, Inside the Launch of Lucy’s Eastside Diner

So much change has come to the neighbourhood since Lucy's opened (24 hours a day), but it has remained a reliable constant...

Cool Things We Want / Mt. Pleasant

We Want a Pair of Skate Shoes Hand-Painted by Local Coast Salish Youth, Nora Pape

Orange Shirt Day has come and gone (almost), but there are other ways to show your support for the Wet’suwet’en Nation

Popular

Diner / Hastings Sunrise

Popular ‘Red Wagon’ to Close Sunday, Reopen in New Location Next Week

The new location at 2128 East Hastings will seat 55 and serve both lunch and dinner when it opens in December.

Heads Up

A Homegrown Guide To Being A Shopping Hero This Holiday Season

Gift giving season is upon us. Let's do our best to show local businesses that we value what they do by spending our dollars as close to home as we can.

5 Places
Take This Out

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order from Dosanko, Pepino’s, Fanny Bay, Mackenzie Room and Fable Diner

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

Intelligence Briefs

On Who’s Allowed to Dine Out Together and Home Cooks Suffering From Culinary Burnout

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds a pile of donuts and a veteran food writer feeling bummed out.

11 Places
Drinker / The Okanagan

11 BC Wines to Sip and Savour This Holiday Season

Our holiday feasts might be different than usual this year, but we think some delicious local wine should help with that...

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Toque Craft Fair Returns as Vibrant Online Marketplace for Art, Craft, Design

While there’s no gathering together this year, shopping at Toque is still a great way to support local artists and the Western Front.

Heads Up

A Homegrown Guide To Being A Shopping Hero This Holiday Season

Gift giving season is upon us. Let's do our best to show local businesses that we value what they do by spending our dollars as close to home as we can.

Heads Up

Shopping Local This Holiday Season? ‘Got Craft’ Kicks Off Tomorrow and Has You Covered

Got Craft's online version of their famous winter shopping event has no line ups, no crowds and no malls.

Heads Up / Downtown

The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

From strange premises to comedic thrillers, here are five films to seek out while hiding at home this winter...