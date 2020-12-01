We Want Strange Fellows’ New Glassware, Featuring Artwork by Christine Moulson

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

There’s something to be said for drinking beer from a proper glass, and doubly so if it happens to be a good-looking one. That’s why we’re all about Strange Fellows Brewing’s new selection of glassware featuring original illustrations by in-house artist Christine Moulson. The collection includes different shapes and sizes to suit beers of all styles (see below), and we’re making room on our shelves for two of each.