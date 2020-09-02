Heads Up / Strathcona

How to Pickle the Last of the Summer Peaches and Beans Like a Pro

Portrait

VV Tapas Lounge chefs Zach Poole and Patrick Fogarty with some of their delicious pickles. | Photo: Scout Magazine

We’re smack in the middle of harvest time, which means it’s also time to squirrel away a little for later. Winter is going to roll around before we know it, so let’s pickle while we can!

If you’ve ever enjoyed one of the charcuterie boards at Strathcona’s VV Tapas Lounge, you can appreciate why we approached Chef Zach Poole to school us on proper pickling procedure. From pineapples and cherries to beets, cabbage, fennel and slightly spicy beans, VV’s pickles come with a variety of flavours and texture profiles. Poole and his sous chef, Patrick Fogarty, were kind enough to meet with me recently to walk me through the basics of making a good brine and two different kinds of pickles…

Peaches
Ingredients:
1 Cup Pickle brine (recipe below)
2 Large peaches
1 Handful (8g) fresh thyme
1 tsp salt
Method: cut peaches into ½” thick slices.
Make pickle brine, see below (we recommend using apple cider vinegar).
Put peaches, thyme, and salt into a 1L jar; pour brine over top until fully covered.
Leave in fridge to pickle for 2-3 weeks minimum.

Yellow Beans
Ingredients:
2 Cups pickle brine (recipe below)
½ lb yellow beans
2 Cloves Garlic
1 tsp chili flakes
5 Bay leaves
1 tbsp salt
Method: trim the ends off the yellow beans, and crush garlic cloves.
Make pickle brine, see below (we recommend using white wine vinegar).
Put beans, garlic, chili flakes, bay leaves and salt into a 1L jar; pour brine over top until fully covered.
Leave in fridge to pickle for 1 month minimum.

Brine
Ingredients:
1/3 Cup sugar
2/3 Cup vinegar of choice
1 Cup water
Method: combine all ingredients and mix until fully incorporated, using warm water to dissolve sugar more easily.

VV Tapas Lounge
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
957 East Hastings St. | 604-336-9244 | WEBSITE
How to Pickle the Last of the Summer Peaches and Beans Like a Pro
Strathcona’s VV Tapas Lounge Debuts Two New Hidden Patio Spaces

There are 0 comments

Strathcona

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Bar Gobo Softly Opens Tonight

It looks like Bar Gobo is a 'go' to softly open tonight (Wednesday, August 19) in the old Tuck Shoppe address at 237 Union Street.

Drinker / Strathcona

Sneak Peek Inside Strathcona’s New Superflux Beer Company (Launching This Weekend)

The highly anticipated new brewery is set to open its retail frontage and tease its hotdog menu with takeout orders.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

‘Bar Gobo’ Opening Soon on Union Street

What was once to be Harvest Noodles is now on track to be Bar Gobo, a new wine and snack bar helmed by Peter Van de Reep.

Lexicon / Strathcona

This Isn't the First Time This Part of Vancouver Has Seen a Large Homeless Encampment...

"90 years before Strathcona Park became a homeless tent city, it was home to a squatter camp known as Hobo Jungle."

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / Strathcona

How Prohibitive Zoning Laws Made Our Neighbourhoods Less Interesting

Small restaurants, cafes and shops deep within our residential neighbourhoods would be great. Too bad they're illegal.

Honour Bound / Strathcona

The Writers’ Exchange Seeking Tables, Chairs, Fridge for Two New Spaces

The local kids literacy program has been able to secure new spaces, but they need some help in furnishing them...

Popular

Opening Soon / Commercial Drive

Inside the Imminent ‘Mogu Fried Chicken’

The 34 seat Japanese food truck turned brick and mortar restaurant will be ready for its first customers this week.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

They Don’t Make Art-Deco Lunch Counters in Vancouver Like They Used To…

Located between the Commodore and the Orpheum, the 1930s/40s Hollywood Cafe offered 30 cent lunches and an on-site palmist.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 3

Everything you need to know about eating and drinking in Vancouver right now.

Intelligence Briefs

On Restless Sous Chefs and Imagining a Country With Half As Many Restaurants

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds little relief for an industry navigating increasingly perilous waters.

Tea and Two Slices

On Young People Totally Sucking and Scumbag Real Estate Agents Stealing Fruit

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds clickbait bullshit and genetically modified mosquitoes.

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / West Side

Inside the New ‘Bells and Whistles’ on Dunbar St.

The new sports-loving restaurant from Gooseneck Hospitality is set to open to the public this weekend.

Heads Up

‘Foodie Edition’ of Got Craft’s Virtual Market Series Starts August 20th

Expect a tasty line-up of quality baked goods, sweets, dumplings, pantry provisions and a variety of delicious beverages.

Heads Up

Mix Tape Rodeo Wants to Entertain You One Live Song Performance at a Time

Although getting up-close with a screen will never replace live shows, the recordings by MTR come pretty darn close...

Heads Up

Join the Fresh Roots Schoolyard Harvest At-Home Edition Dinner, August 13th

Find out what to expect from this year's event and read a short Q&A with collaborating Chefs TJ Conwi and Natasha Sawyer.