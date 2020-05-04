How Local Drink Enthusiasts Are Using a Uniquely BC Spirit This Spring

Spring, a celebratory season of freshness and renewal, normally brings with it a crush of new cocktail lists. But these aren’t normal times. There were countless new drinks about to be unleashed upon us just before the coronavirus hit. Such creativity should not go unappreciated with Spring slipping by, even if such concoctions won’t be passing our lips any time soon. So with that in mind, we’ll draw your attentions to six drinks built on a single theme (Spring) using a single spirit, BC’s own Sheringham Kazuki Gin (made using local botanicals, green tea, and cherry blossoms), in honour of their generous $10,000 donation to the Canadian Professional Bartenders Association Relief Fund.

It’s unlikely that you’ll have all ingredients on hand, so treat the following as inspiration. (We did! That’s my drink in the photo…)

Rob Scope | Homer Street Cafe | Blossoming Hope

“Blossoming Hope is a mixture of Kazuki Gin, Sake, Yuzu juice and cherry liqueur. A fresh cocktail for spring.”

Jon-David McIntyre | Maenam | Bamboo Hustle 2.0

“Sheringham Kazuki Gin, Lillet Blanc, fresh ruby red grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, simple syrup with Bittered Sling Crabapple bitters.”

Christopher Flett | Kissa Tanto | Arsenic and Old Lace

“A classic cocktail with Kazuki gin, Noilly Pratt dry vermouth, creme de violette and an absinthe rinse.”

Darcy Golby | Provence Marinaside | The Magdaria

“Sheringham Kazuki gin, Lillet, and Wintermelon Bitters combine Japanese and French flavours that are reminiscent of a Monet painting in a Tokyo skyscraper.”

Marc Smolinski | Rangoli Restaurant | Liquid Encouragement

“Sheringham Kazuki Gin, Thai basil and lime infused BC grappa, Giffard Carribean Pineapple Liqueur, Bittermans Hellfire Habanero Shrub, acid blend. I wanted a drink that was tropical without being sweet and had a bit of spice to it.”