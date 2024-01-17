Cool Things We Want

Surrender to a Snow Day with This Big Bowl of Goodness

Portrait

Image via @areaware.

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Hungry for in-doors activities to keep you amused during the coldest days of the winter season? We want to stock up on ‘little puzzle things‘ (by Areaware), and the Tonkotsu Ramen one seems like an apropos place to start. Each puzzle is 70-ish pieces, and $15 USD. Granted, it’s only natural that eventually we’d also need to round out our puzzle ‘feast’ with other snacks: French fries, pizza, beer, broccoli (for missing ‘nutrients’), and cherry pie sounds like nice and satiation spread. Let the entertainment begin!

Get your own bowl of noodles, etc. here.

